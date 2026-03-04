Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Consumers now have one more option for accessing Tennis Channel.

The Sinclair-owned network, which launched its direct-to-consumer streaming service in 2024, is now partnering with Amazon’s Prime Video Channels store to bring the channel to a new set of customers. The news was first reported by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw.

Tennis Channel’s streamer will be priced at $11.99 per month inside Prime Video Channels and include everything the network has to offer. The network is the exclusive U.S. broadcaster of both the ATP and WTA professional circuits, making Tennis Channel indispensable for anyone who wants to follow the sport year-round.

Prime Video Channels has helped a number of smaller streamers, including Fox One, reach more people. Per Bloomberg, the network’s streamer plans to expand into Roku’s subscription store as well as those of other distributors.

Tennis Channel has also secured carriage inside sports-focused packages sold by DirecTV, Fubo, and Comcast.

“Everyone wants to bundle, and Tennis Channel is the perfect add to a bundle,” Tennis Channel CEO Jeff Blackburn told Bloomberg.

The moves come amid speculation that Sinclair could eventually sell Tennis Channel. The network is a bit of an odd fit for the company, which owns a large portfolio of local broadcast affiliates across the country. A recent lawsuit revealed that in 2023, Tennis Channel received multiple purchase offers valuing the network at over $1 billion. Sinclair purchased the network for $350 million back in 2016.

Last summer, reports surfaced that Sinclair is exploring a spinoff of its “ventures” division, which includes Tennis Channel. The asset could make sense for many companies, particularly those looking to grow year-round streaming subscriptions. Tennis is a sport that doesn’t have an offseason, thus tennis fans are more likely to sign up for a subscription and never churn out.