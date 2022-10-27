NCAASinclairBy Joe Lucia on

Sinclair is adding an original documentary to their lineup of content in the coming weeks.

The film is entitled RIVALS (yes, in all caps) and spotlights the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry. It’ll air on Sinclair’s various RSNs across the country, often after live NBA and NHL games, and will eventually premiere on Big Ten Network on November 26th.

Here’s a blurb from the release.

RIVALS takes a comprehensive look back at the storied history between two of the top Division I football programs in NCAA history. Narrated by Academy Award-winning actor J.K. Simmons (who was born in Michigan but remains a rabid Ohio State fan), the show gleans the perspective of more than 30 others whose lives have been similarly impacted by the never-ending fight between the two schools.  Among them are Archie Griffin, the only two-time Heisman Trophy winner; legendary players Dan Dierdorf and Keith Byars; broadcasters Rich Eisen and Joel Klatt; historians Jack Park and John Bacon; and veteran journalists from the Columbus, Ohio, and Ann Arbor, Michigan, markets, the homes of Ohio State and Michigan, respectively.  The two-hour documentary reveals the science behind what makes a sports rivalry so compelling, how the matchup repeatedly delivers nail biting performances and why it has been historically revered as The Game.

And here’s a trailer.

The film premieres on November 5th (times vary based on your location), and airs nationally on Tennis Channel (I know, this is a documentary about football, and Tennis Channel airs tennis) on November 20th at 7 PM ET.

