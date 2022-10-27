Sinclair is adding an original documentary to their lineup of content in the coming weeks.

The film is entitled RIVALS (yes, in all caps) and spotlights the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry. It’ll air on Sinclair’s various RSNs across the country, often after live NBA and NHL games, and will eventually premiere on Big Ten Network on November 26th.

Here’s a blurb from the release.

RIVALS takes a comprehensive look back at the storied history between two of the top Division I football programs in NCAA history. Narrated by Academy Award-winning actor J.K. Simmons (who was born in Michigan but remains a rabid Ohio State fan), the show gleans the perspective of more than 30 others whose lives have been similarly impacted by the never-ending fight between the two schools. Among them are Archie Griffin, the only two-time Heisman Trophy winner; legendary players Dan Dierdorf and Keith Byars; broadcasters Rich Eisen and Joel Klatt; historians Jack Park and John Bacon; and veteran journalists from the Columbus, Ohio, and Ann Arbor, Michigan, markets, the homes of Ohio State and Michigan, respectively. The two-hour documentary reveals the science behind what makes a sports rivalry so compelling, how the matchup repeatedly delivers nail biting performances and why it has been historically revered as The Game.

And here’s a trailer.

The film premieres on November 5th (times vary based on your location), and airs nationally on Tennis Channel (I know, this is a documentary about football, and Tennis Channel airs tennis) on November 20th at 7 PM ET.