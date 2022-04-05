At the start of March, Sinclair and Charter reached a short-term extension to get a new carriage agreement done.

A month later, the two companies have reached another short-term extension.

Per the Sports Business Journal, that extension was reached on March 31st, and both sides would be willing to continue those extensions until a long-term deal was completed.

The expiring deal between the two companies isn’t just for the RSNs – Sinclair’s local broadcast stations are also part of the deal, upping the ante even further. Last year, Sinclair agreed to a new carriage deal with Dish, but only for the local broadcast stations – the RSNs, which Dish dropped back in 2019, were not included.

The somewhat good news for both Sinclair and fans across the country is that the Charter deal is the last big carriage agreement expiring over the next year. Per SBJ, near the end of next year, Sinclair’s carriage deal with DirecTV comes to an end, which will be a big one to watch when the time comes.

[Sports Business Journal]