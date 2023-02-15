The recent rounds of layoffs and cutbacks across many businesses have impacted the sports media scene as well, and the latest company to conduct major layoffs is Sports Illustrated. Several prominent SI writers and editors announced on Twitter Wednesday that they had been laid off:

After seven and a half years of writing about the NHL, NBA, NFL, MLB, LPGA, World Cup, Olympics and more, I, too, have been laid off by Sports Illustrated this morning. — Alex Prewitt (@alex_prewitt) February 15, 2023

Hello! I've been laid off from @SInow. Not great! If you, for some godforsaken reason, are looking for a features editor or somebody to write about tennis or golf, shoot me a line at chrisalmeida9@gmail.com — Chris Almeida (@chrisjalmeida) February 15, 2023

Hey Sports Illustrated just laid me off so I guess if anyone’s looking for an editor I’m newly available. — sarah kelly (@thesarahkelly) February 15, 2023

I was laid off today by Sports Illustrated. Truly my dream job. What a run! Would have made 8 years in two weeks. Extremely sad but excited to see what’s next. If you know of any opportunities – email me: Jarrelharris@gmail.com Thanks! ?? — Jarrel (@_JarrelHarris) February 15, 2023

Those are the layoffs we’ve seen so far. We’ll add more as we see them.

This is one of many rounds of layoffs and cutbacks at Sports Illustrated (and its associated team channels, now called FanNation) over the past few years, which have led to major changes in the publication’s operations. Of course, they’re far from the only sports media company that’s conducted major layoffs, especially around the COVID-19 pandemic. But there is some notable additional ownership context with SI.

As repeatedly predicted in 2017, Meredith’s purchase of then-SI parent Time Inc. led to a sale process for SI in 2018, which concluded with a 2019 sale to Authentic Brands Group. ABG then struck a deal with the company then called TheMaven, which is now The Arena Group, under which that company runs SI’s print and digital media operations (the various SI-brand licensing deals remain under ABG).

Arena (which also owns plenty of other media properties, including The Street and The Spun) has come under fire for debt and for missed payments at times. And it’s had its own internal restructurings. As per an inventor presentation last December, Arena had almost $92 million in total debt at the end of last November (and an enterprise value of $383 million):

And debt can certainly be a problem for media companies, as we’re currently seeing with Diamond Sports Group‘s Bally Sports RSNs. Of course, those RSNs look to be headed for a bankruptcy restructuring, and there’s no reporting on anything that drastic happening with Arena yet. But it’s certainly worth looking at Arena’s overall financials around anything happening with SI, and at the market’s confidence in them. Their stock is currently trading at $8.83 per share, well below that $13.72 from last November and about half of their 52-week high of $16.50. We’ll see where they, and SI, go from here.

[SI Media Group image from The Arena Group]