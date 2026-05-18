Credit: Tuscaloosa News, SI.com

After a writer was accused of using AI to plagiarize a Sportico article about prediction market Kalshi, Sports Illustrated deleted the writer’s profile from its site and appears to have cleared out recent content from its prediction market vertical.

On May 13, Dan Bernstein and Lev Akabas wrote on Sportico about how users have lost more than $100 million placing parlay bets from Kalshi’s retail app and website in 2026 so far.

On May 15, Parker Loverich wrote, “Who is really winning on Kalshi parlays according to the data,” which, as noted by Futurism, essentially regurgitated the same information and analysis as the Sportico article but failed to offer any attribution. The article did mention Sportico when sharing a quote from a piece written a year earlier, which was also linked in the more recent Sportico piece.

On May 17, Bernstein called out Sports Illustrated on X, accusing the company of “stealing entire stories from people without credit, seemingly using AI.”

“This becomes very obvious when it’s stealing data only you’ve reported!” he added.

The husk of the Sports Illustrated brand is stealing entire stories from people without credit, seemingly using AI. This becomes very obvious when it’s stealing data only you’ve reported! Even copied my request for comment ☠️ pic.twitter.com/LdPsudHijZ — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein_) May 18, 2026

At some point in the 90 minutes after being called out, Sports Illustrated seemingly took down the offending article. Parker Loverich’s profile on SI.com was also deleted, and at some point afterward, Loverich took down his X account and LinkedIn profile. The sports site’s prediction market vertical also appears to have been gutted of recent content, with the latest article dating to May 4.

A Sports Illustrated spokesperson provided the following statement to Awful Announcing:

“Parker Loverich is a real reporter. The predictions market On SI site was managed by an independent publisher who is expected to abide by Sports Illustrated’s editorial guidelines. Sports Illustrated became aware of a violation of those guidelines in regards to the use of AI and immediately took steps internally to address this violation, including cutting ties with the publisher.”

“If someone was plagiarizing my work and no one was actually seeing it, then it would be semi-annoying,” Sportico’s Bernstein told Futurism. “But the idea of a plagiarized version showing up in Google over my own version, or someone seeing the plagiarized version and then citing the plagiarized version instead of my own, that’s kind of frustrating.”

This isn’t the first time the once-proud brand has been caught up in an AI scandal. Futurism reported in 2023 that SI had published multiple articles by fake, AI-generated authors, with at least some of the articles themselves produced by AI. The company’s use of AI was condemned by many in the media, including its own writers. It appears a fresh round of condemnation might be in order.