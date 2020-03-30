The Sports Illustrated website on March 30, 2020.
Amidst the economic uncertainty of COVID-19 coronavirus lockdowns and the lessened advertising and subscription revenues as a result, plenty of media chains have implemented cost-cutting measures. Gannett (the largest U.S. newspaper chain following their late-2019 merger with Gatehouse) announced week-long rolling furloughs for reporters and editors (as well as pay cuts for executives) Monday, and Maven Media (which operates Sports Illustrated and owns The Street and countless other titles) announced their own cost-cutting measures later Monday, including a big impact at SI. Sara Fischer of Axios has more on that:

That’s certainly significant, especially considering how October already saw SI lay off half its staff and that the magazine has already cut back to one print issue a month (with each issue closed three weeks in advance). And some notable people have already announced that they’ve been caught in this round of layoffs, including long-time SI editor/producer Tom Mantzouranis (most recently senior producer of video strategy) and editor/writer Jack Dickey:

We’ll add more people affected by these layoffs to this post as we see them; reach out to @awfulannouncing or @andrewbucholtz on Twitter. Our thoughts are with all those affected.

