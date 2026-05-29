Credit: Tuscaloosa News

Sports Illustrated is losing some more of its best writers.

Stephanie Apstein, one of the magazine’s most prominent voices, announced on social media that she has been laid off, eight days before her 15th anniversary at the publication.

Eight days shy of my 15th anniversary at Sports Illustrated, I’ve been informed that I’ve joined the extensive ranks of writers laid off from there. I loved my time at SI, I’m very sad to see it end and I’m eager to do the best work of my career elsewhere. Thank you for reading. — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) May 29, 2026

College sports writer Mike McDaniel also announced his departure after four and a half years at the outlet.

After 4.5 years at Sports Illustrated, I was informed this morning that I am being laid off. Would love to continue writing about what I’m most passionate about – college athletics. But truth be told, I’m open to anything. DMs are open. Can be reached by email… — Mike McDaniel (@MikeMcDanielSI) May 29, 2026

According to Front Office Sports, several longtime writers — including Greg Bishop and Michael Rosenberg — were laid off as part of the latest round of cuts at SI. Bishop, who spent more than 12 years writing cover stories for SI, also confirmed he was part of the layoffs.

When I was a kid, all I wanted to do was write cover stories for Sports Illustrated. I loved every day I got to do that — for more than 12 years. I’m part of the layoffs today. Now I’m standing on the side of the highway, holding a cardboard sign. It says: WILL WRITE FOR FOOD — Greg Bishop (@GregBishopSI) May 29, 2026

As did Tyler Lauletta, perhaps best known for cashing a 190-1 Lee Corso parlay on the final weekend of Corso’s College GameDay career last fall.

I was unfortunately one of the many laid off by Sports Illustruated today. It was an incredible run. So thankful for the great teammates I had there, and my comrades at @si_union for their solidarity through the tough times. Onward! — tryler (@tylerlauletta) May 29, 2026

This isn’t the first time longtime writers have had to navigate layoffs at SI, and unfortunately, it probably won’t be the last.

In 2019, TheMaven, the digital media company that had taken over publishing rights that year, eliminated more than 40 positions. In 2023, The Arena Group — TheMaven’s rebranded successor as SI’s publisher — laid off 17 staffers as part of a restructuring. Less than a year later, Arena’s failure to make a $3.75 million payment to Authentic Brands Group, SI’s owner, triggered a license revocation that put most of the newsroom out of work. When Authentic Brands Group revoked The Arena Group’s license to publish the magazine in January 2024, almost every Guild-represented staffer received a layoff notice, with some let go immediately and others given 90 days. Apstein was in the latter group, and she received the news on the first day of her honeymoon. Minute Media stepped in as the new publisher two months later, with CEO Asaf Peled saying he intended to rehire at least some of the fired staff, including Apstein, and to continue the magazine’s print edition.

Minute Media, laid off approximately 12% of its global workforce this week — roughly 60 employees across its 500-person staff — citing changes in the media market and the rise of AI, according to a report from CTech. The company also terminated its integration with VideoVerse, an Indian video technology company it had acquired last September for approximately $200 million.

SI is not alone in this, as Yahoo Sports cut several NFL contributors this week, including 20-year veteran Charles Robinson and Football 301 co-host Charles McDonald.