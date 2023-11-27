Sports Illustrated
In the aftermath of revelations that Sports Illustrated published AI-generated articles with fake authors and then covered it up, staffers are fed up.

Early Monday, Futurism reported SI’s use of AI content. SI reportedly took author headshots from AI databases and published some AI-generated work under these authors’ names. After Futurism reached out to SI and its owner, Arena Group, the articles were no longer up.

“If true, these practices violate everything we believe in about journalism,” the SI Union wrote in a statement signed “The Humans of Sports Illustrated.”

“We deplore being associated with something so disrespectful to our readers.”

Throughout Monday, SI writers weighed in. Reactions scaled from co-signing the union statement to outright animosity toward SI management.

“I take seriously the weight of a Sports Illustrated byline,” wrote MLB reporter Emma Baccellieri on X. “It meant something to me long before I ever dreamed of working here. This report was horrifying to read.”

College football reporter Richard Johnson called the fiasco “antithetical to everything SI should stand for.”

Feature reporter Michael Rosenberg called out management for working against the best interests of the staff.

“It’s so disappointing when people* in our own company undermine our work,” he wrote on X.

NFL writer Albert Breer said the AI practices were a blemish on SI’s legacy.

Clearly, AI is not yet at a point at which readers and staffers accept it as real content creation. Particularly at a moment in which journalism business models are already decaying and in need of transformation, creating subpar work with machines is not going over well.

While social media and 24/7 news have altered how people get sports news, the thirst for it is as great as ever.

Journalism can still make money. Unfortunately, SI management is alienating workers and consumers with troubling practices rather than truly innovating.

