Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Whether it’s on NFL Live, Celebrity Jeopardy!, or Family Feud, Mina Kimes has proven time and again that she is one of the smartest folks in sports media. So her newest gig is quite fitting. The ESPN NFL analyst has been named the new host of the National Spelling Bee.

The Spelling Bee is no stranger to sports connections. The event aired for decades on ESPN and ABC and the likes of Erin Andrews and Kevin Negandhi served as past hosts. However, in 2021, Scripps moved its spelling competition to its own network, ION. The shift in networks has led to a decrease in visibility for the event and now Scripps is looking to revamp coverage with Kimes at the forefront.

“My goal in this is to give it the big-game feel,” Kimes told The Associated Press about the hosting role. “Any event that requires skill and knowledge and preparation can have that feel if it’s presented with enough care and pride on television.”

Mina Kimes isn’t the only sports connection to ION’s coverage of the National Spelling Bee this year. Famed game show and television producer and one half of Men in Blazers, Michael Davies, has come on board. Davies is currently the executive producer of Jeopardy!, where Kimes has competed in tournaments before.

Bringing in both Kimes and Davies is a smart move from Scripps and ION. They bring such valuable television and producing experience that viewers should expect a much-improved broadcast.

ION will televise the semifinals of the National Spelling Bee on Wednesday, May 27, with the finals taking place on Thursday, May 28. Both telecasts will air from 8-10 p.m. ET.

According to the AP, Mina Kimes won spelling bees at her school in second, third, and fifth grade so at least spelling bee aficionados won’t be able to hit her with silly taunts that she has never played the game before.