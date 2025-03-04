Image via Scripps Sports

ION has been a leader in the women’s sports movement thanks to their coverage of the NWSL and WNBA. And as the network looks to its second season of NWSL coverage, it’s making key additions to their lineup of broadcasters.

Today the network announced the addition of ESPN veteran Seb Salazar and Fox/BTN broadcaster Kylen Mills as their new studio team for NWSL broadcasts on the network.

In the announcement, Scripps Sports President Brian Lawlor praised the addition of both Salazar and Mills and what they will bring to ION’s coverage of the NWSL this season.

“Seb Salazar is an exceptional talent in soccer reporting, bringing a wealth of experience and deep-rooted passion for the game,” said Brian Lawlor, president, Scripps Sports. “His work on ESPN and his insightful commentary on Fútbol Americas have made him a trusted voice and a household name among soccer fans. Kylen Mills is a distinguished sportscaster whose extensive on-air analyst experience and deep understanding of soccer from her own time on the pitch make her an invaluable addition to our team. We are delighted to have Seb and Kylen at the helm of our NWSL on ION studio show this season and eagerly anticipate the outstanding coverage and analysis they will bring to viewers.”

It was last August that ION unveiled new studio shows for both its NWSL and WNBA coverage, showing a high investment in growing shoulder coverage around the two leagues. One of the constant refrains around women’s sports coverage has been the growing need to tell more stories and provide more in-depth coverage around the teams and stars and ION’s studio show was the first of its kind in covering the league.

In the broadcast booth, ION returns JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden as one announcing tandem and Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli as their second team. The NWSL on ION will air 50 matches across 25 doubleheaders for the 2025 season. According to Scripps Sports, broadcasts in season one of the partnership averaged 145,000 viewers throughout 2024.