Announcing Schedules

Here’s a look at who’s televising and calling (where available) this week’s college football games, with some discussion of a featured game or games in each slot based on announcers, matchup, or both. All times are Eastern.

Friday, Sept. 6 (all listings from 506 Sports)

BYU @ SMU
7:00 p.m.
ESPN2
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware

Western Illinois @ Indiana
7:00 p.m.
BTN
Lisa Byington, J Leman

Featured game: Duke @ Northwestern
9:00 p.m.
FS1
Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich

Northwestern’s temporary stadium by Lake Michigan has become the epicenter of a lot of discussion, both serious and less-so. The 12,000-seat stadium provided some spectacular views during the Wildcats’ season-opening day game win over the Miami RedHawks last week. It will be interesting to see what it looks like under the lights, and how the Wildcats (in their second season under head coach David Braun, and still facing lawsuits from former head coach Pat Fitzgerald and former offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian) fare against a 1-0 Duke team led by new head coach Manny Diaz (after Mike Elko left for Texas A&M in the offseason following an 8-5 2023 campaign).

Northwestern players after a 2024 Week 1 win.
Northwestern players after a 2024 Week 1 win over the Miami RedHawks. (David Banks/USA Today Sports.)

Saturday, Sept. 7, Early window

Arkansas @ 16 Oklahoma State
12:00 p.m.
ABC
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek

Featured game 1: No. 3 Texas @ No. 10 Michigan
12:00 p.m.
FOX
Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt

Both of these highly-ranked teams got off to good starts in Week 1, but against less-than-top-ranked opposition. The Longhorns and Wolverines relatively easily handled Colorado State and Fresno State respectively. Now, they have a ranked-on-ranked clash, and a Top 10 one at that. And Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff gets its first highly-hyped destination of the season (they were in Morgantown, West Virginia for the unranked Mountaineers’ clash with No. 8 Penn State last week, but the Nittany Lions won that one 34-12). ESPN’s College GameDay will also be in Ann Arbor despite their networks not airing this one. So there’s lots of hype, and we’ll see how it plays out.

Featured game 2: 17 Kansas State @ Tulane
12:00 p.m.
ESPN
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick

The Wildcats went 9-4 last season, while the Green Wave were 11-3 (and just a slight step down from 2022, where they finished 12-2 and No. 9 after a 46-45 comeback win over USC in the Cotton Bowl). It’s a season of change for Tulane after quarterback Michael Pratt went to the NFL (he first signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent, but is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and coach Willie Fritz left for Houston, but there’s belief in new coach Jon Sumrall and new QB Darian Mensah. Riddick had some high praise for the latter Friday after pre-game production meetings (quote-tweeting a piece on Mensah from Tulane reporter/SI FanNation Tulane writer Maddy Hudak):

So there’s certainly plenty to watch for there. And, on the Kansas State side, head coach Chris Kleiman (in his sixth season) is trying to continue his team’s impressive run, and maybe take advantage of a Big 12 newly without Texas and Oklahoma. But they’ll have to get through a tough road Group of Five opponent first.

Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati
12:00 p.m.
ESPN2
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho

Troy @ Memphis
12:00 p.m.
ESPNU
Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia

Bowling Green @ 8 Penn State
12:00 p.m.
BTN
Chris Vosters, Matt Millen

Akron @ Rutgers
12:00 p.m.
BTN
Jason Horowitz, Adam Breneman

23 Georgia Tech @ Syracuse
12:00 p.m.
ACCN
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich

Army @ Florida Atlantic
12:00 p.m.
CBSSN
Jordan Kent, Logan Ryan

Rhode Island @ Minnesota
12:00 p.m.
Peacock

Brendan Burke, Kyle Rudolph
Merrimack @ Connecticut
12:00 PM
WFSB 3 (Hartford)

McNeese State @ Texas A&M
12:45 PM
SECN
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb

Tennessee Tech @ 1 Georgia
2:00 PM
ESPN+, SECN+
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman

Georgia players after a 2024 Week 1 win over Clemson.
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and running back Cash Jones (32) and linebacker Jalon Walker (11) wear old leather helmet after a victory over the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Brett Davis/USA Today Sports.)

Missouri State @ Ball State
2:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Kelsie Kasper, Ryan Cavanaugh

St. Francis (PA) @ Kent State
2:30 p.m.
ESPN+
Anthony Lima, Randy Buffington

Utah Tech @ UNLV
3:00 p.m.
Silver State Sports, MWC Digital

Afternoon window

South Carolina @ Kentucky
3:30 p.m.
ABC
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy

Featured game 1: Iowa State @ 21 Iowa
3:30 p.m.
CBS
Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson

CBS’ shift to the Big Ten for their afternoon slot (traditionally the SEC Game of the Week) continues here, and they get the always-interesting Cy Hawk game. And this has long-time Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz (who’s held that role since 1999) returning to the sidelines after his first game ever missed while in that role (over a recruiting violation). The Hawkeyes beat Illinois State 40-0 last week without him; we’ll see what they can do in this one.

Featured game 2: Baylor @ 11 Utah
3:30 p.m.
FOX
Jason Benetti, Brock Huard

This is Utah’s second game as a member of the Big 12 following their defection amidst the Pac-12 collapse last summer. The Utes beat Southern Utah 49-0 last week, but they now get a game against a Power 4 and conference opponent (even with this being a non-conference game). They went 8-5 last year, but are one of the Big 12’s top-ranked teams; we’ll see what head coach Kyle Whittingham (in his 20th year at the helm of the Utes) can do with this team. (And we’ll see what Benetti, taking time away from his current main gig calling the Detroit Tigers, can do with this broadcast.)

Northern Illinois @ 5 Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.
NBC
Dan Hicks, Jason Garrett

California @ Auburn
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler

South Dakota @ Wisconsin
3:30 p.m.
FS1
Eric Collins, Spencer Tillman

Duquesne @ Boston College
3:30 p.m.
ESPN+, ACCNX
Bill Spaulding, Craig Haubert

Jacksonville State @ 22 Louisville
3:30 p.m.
ESPN+, ACCNX
Justin Kutcher, Charles Arbuckle

Michigan State @ Maryland
3:30 p.m.
BTN
Jason Ross Jr., Anthony Herron

Eastern Michigan @ Washington
3:30 p.m.
BTN
Mark Followill, Lincoln Kennedy

Washington players during a Week 1 2024 win.
Washington Huskies’ running back Jonah Coleman (1) celebrates with offensive lineman D’Angalo Titialii (75) and offensive lineman Drew Azzopardi (74) after rushing for a touchdown against the Weber State Wildcats during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. (Joe Nicholson/USA Today Sports.)

Charlotte @ North Carolina
3:30 p.m.
ACCN
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin

Temple @ Navy
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN
Carter Blackburn, Randy Cross

Idaho @ Wyoming
3:30 p.m.
TruTV
Ari Wolfe, Darius Walker

Massachusetts @ Toledo
3:30 p.m.
ESPN+
Michael Reghi, Je’Rod Cherry

UTSA @ Texas State
4:00 p.m.
ESPNU
Doug Sherman, Tyoka Jackson

Middle Tennessee @ 6 Ole Miss
4:15 p.m.
SECN
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray

Marshall @ Virginia Tech
4:30 p.m.
CW
Thom Brennaman, Max Browne

Florida A&M @ Miami (FL) (in 12)
6:00 p.m.
ESPN+, ACCNX
Chuckie Kempf, Forrest Conoly

Albany @ West Virginia
6:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks

Central Michigan @ Florida International
6:00 p.m.
ESPN+

East Carolina @ Old Dominion
6:00 p.m.
ESPN+

Gardner-Webb @ James Madison
6:00 p.m.
ESPN+

South Alabama @ Ohio
6:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Jim Barbar, Marcus Ray

Sam Houston @ UCF
6:30 p.m.
ESPN+
James Westling, Leger Douzable

Evening window

South Florida @ 4 Alabama
7:00 p.m.
ESPN
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer

Alabama players in Week 1.
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) and running back Justice Haynes (22) come to the sideline after Haynes scored on an 85 yard touchdown run against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. (Gary Cosby Jr./USA Today Sports.)

Virginia @ Wake Forest
7:00 p.m.
ESPN2
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison

19 Kansas @ Illinois
7:00 p.m.
FS1
Alex Faust, Robert Smith

Buffalo @ 9 Missouri
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+, SECN+
Lowell Galindo, Fozzie Whittaker

Samford @ Florida
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+, SECN+
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio

Cal Poly @ Stanford
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+, ACCNX
Roxy Bernstein, Michael Bumpus

San Jose State @ Air Force
7:00 p.m.
CBSSN
Chris Lewis, Taylor McHargue

Georgia Southern @ Nevada
7:00 p.m.
TruTV
JB Long, Mike Golic Jr.

Northern Colorado @ Colorado State
7:00 p.m.
Altitude, MWC Digital

Chattanooga @ Georgia State
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky @ Western Kentucky
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+

Louisiana @ Kennesaw State
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+

Southeastern Louisiana @ Southern Mississippi
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+

Texas Southern @ Rice
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+

Shawn Kenney, LaDarrin McLane
Tulsa @ Arkansas State
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+

UAB @ ULM
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+

William & Mary @ Coastal Carolina
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+

Featured game 1: 14 Tennessee vs 24 NC State (in Charlotte)
7:30 p.m.
ABC
Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit

This Duke’s Mayo Classic (also featuring the debut of an ACC-sponsored College Football 25 competition) gets ABC’s top team (and one of their three teams that share the SEC on ABC afternoon window). There’s lots to like about this Saturday Night Football clash on the field, too, with the Volunteers coming off a 9-4 season (and in their fourth season under Josh Heupel), and the Wolfpack (in their 12th year under Dave Doeren) entering after a 9-4 season of their own. Both teams are 1-0 this year.

Featured game 2: Colorado @ Nebraska
7:30 p.m.
NBC
Paul Burmeister, Colt McCoy

While these teams are now in different conferences (the Big 12, new for this year, and the Big Ten, respectively), this is an old Big Eight (1948-1995) and Big 12 (1996-2010) rivalry. So it’s certainly notable to see them clashing again, especially around the spotlight on second-year Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. And there’s an interesting NBC broadcasting team here in Burmeister and McCoy, both with notable broadcast experience, but not usually on the network’s most-featured games.

Alcorn State @ Vanderbilt
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU

Kevin Fitzgerald, Charlie Strong
Nicholls State @ 18 LSU
7:30 p.m.
ESPN+, SECN+
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox

Western Michigan @ 2 Ohio State
7:30 p.m.
BTN
Jeff Levering, Jake Butt

Stephen F. Austin @ North Texas
7:30 p.m.
ESPN+
Pete Sousa, Doc Holliday

Houston @ 15 Oklahoma
7:45 p.m.
SECN
Tom Hart, Jordan Rogers, Cole Cubelic

Oklahoma players in Week 1.
Oklahoma linebacker Jaren Kanak (7) scoops up a fumbled punt return and runs the ball for a touchdown and is celebrated by his teammates in the second half of an NCAA football game between Oklahoma (OU) and Temple at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman, via USA Today Sports.)

Appalachian State @ 25 Clemson
8:00 p.m.
ACCN
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill

Long Island @ TCU
8:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Ted Emrich, Dave Steckel

Southern Utah @ UTEP
9:00 p.m.
ESPN+

Texas Tech @ Washington State
10:00 p.m.
FOX
Tim Brando, Devin Gardner

Boise State @ 7 Oregon
10:00 p.m.
Peacock
Andrew Siciliano, Michael Robinson

Sacramento State @ Fresno State
10:00 p.m.
KGPE CBS 47 (Fresno), MWC Digital

Northern Arizona @ 20 Arizona
10:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Chris Sylvester, Brad Hopkins

Mississippi State @ Arizona State
10:15 p.m.
ESPN
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones

Liberty @ New Mexico State
10:15 p.m.
ESPN2
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore

Oregon State @ San Diego State
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN
Rich Waltz, Robert Turbin

Utah State @ 13 USC
11:00 p.m.
BTN
Guy Haberman, Yogi Roth

