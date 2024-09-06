Here’s a look at who’s televising and calling (where available) this week’s college football games, with some discussion of a featured game or games in each slot based on announcers, matchup, or both. All times are Eastern.
Friday, Sept. 6 (all listings from 506 Sports)
BYU @ SMU
7:00 p.m.
ESPN2
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware
Western Illinois @ Indiana
7:00 p.m.
BTN
Lisa Byington, J Leman
Featured game: Duke @ Northwestern
9:00 p.m.
FS1
Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich
Northwestern’s temporary stadium by Lake Michigan has become the epicenter of a lot of discussion, both serious and less-so. The 12,000-seat stadium provided some spectacular views during the Wildcats’ season-opening day game win over the Miami RedHawks last week. It will be interesting to see what it looks like under the lights, and how the Wildcats (in their second season under head coach David Braun, and still facing lawsuits from former head coach Pat Fitzgerald and former offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian) fare against a 1-0 Duke team led by new head coach Manny Diaz (after Mike Elko left for Texas A&M in the offseason following an 8-5 2023 campaign).
Saturday, Sept. 7, Early window
Arkansas @ 16 Oklahoma State
12:00 p.m.
ABC
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek
Featured game 1: No. 3 Texas @ No. 10 Michigan
12:00 p.m.
FOX
Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt
Both of these highly-ranked teams got off to good starts in Week 1, but against less-than-top-ranked opposition. The Longhorns and Wolverines relatively easily handled Colorado State and Fresno State respectively. Now, they have a ranked-on-ranked clash, and a Top 10 one at that. And Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff gets its first highly-hyped destination of the season (they were in Morgantown, West Virginia for the unranked Mountaineers’ clash with No. 8 Penn State last week, but the Nittany Lions won that one 34-12). ESPN’s College GameDay will also be in Ann Arbor despite their networks not airing this one. So there’s lots of hype, and we’ll see how it plays out.
Featured game 2: 17 Kansas State @ Tulane
12:00 p.m.
ESPN
Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick
The Wildcats went 9-4 last season, while the Green Wave were 11-3 (and just a slight step down from 2022, where they finished 12-2 and No. 9 after a 46-45 comeback win over USC in the Cotton Bowl). It’s a season of change for Tulane after quarterback Michael Pratt went to the NFL (he first signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent, but is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and coach Willie Fritz left for Houston, but there’s belief in new coach Jon Sumrall and new QB Darian Mensah. Riddick had some high praise for the latter Friday after pre-game production meetings (quote-tweeting a piece on Mensah from Tulane reporter/SI FanNation Tulane writer Maddy Hudak):
We spoke with this future superstar today. If you have not heard about him, you will soon. He reminds me of #Packers QB Jordan Love. If you want to see him with your own eyes, he will lead @GreenWaveFB vs @KStateFB tomorrow at noon on #ESPN in a battle against Heisman Trophy… https://t.co/1zRJqWibNT
— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) September 6, 2024
So there’s certainly plenty to watch for there. And, on the Kansas State side, head coach Chris Kleiman (in his sixth season) is trying to continue his team’s impressive run, and maybe take advantage of a Big 12 newly without Texas and Oklahoma. But they’ll have to get through a tough road Group of Five opponent first.
Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati
12:00 p.m.
ESPN2
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho
Troy @ Memphis
12:00 p.m.
ESPNU
Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia
Bowling Green @ 8 Penn State
12:00 p.m.
BTN
Chris Vosters, Matt Millen
Akron @ Rutgers
12:00 p.m.
BTN
Jason Horowitz, Adam Breneman
23 Georgia Tech @ Syracuse
12:00 p.m.
ACCN
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich
Army @ Florida Atlantic
12:00 p.m.
CBSSN
Jordan Kent, Logan Ryan
Rhode Island @ Minnesota
12:00 p.m.
Peacock
Brendan Burke, Kyle Rudolph
Merrimack @ Connecticut
12:00 PM
WFSB 3 (Hartford)
McNeese State @ Texas A&M
12:45 PM
SECN
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb
Tennessee Tech @ 1 Georgia
2:00 PM
ESPN+, SECN+
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman
Missouri State @ Ball State
2:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Kelsie Kasper, Ryan Cavanaugh
St. Francis (PA) @ Kent State
2:30 p.m.
ESPN+
Anthony Lima, Randy Buffington
Utah Tech @ UNLV
3:00 p.m.
Silver State Sports, MWC Digital
Afternoon window
South Carolina @ Kentucky
3:30 p.m.
ABC
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy
Featured game 1: Iowa State @ 21 Iowa
3:30 p.m.
CBS
Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson
CBS’ shift to the Big Ten for their afternoon slot (traditionally the SEC Game of the Week) continues here, and they get the always-interesting Cy Hawk game. And this has long-time Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz (who’s held that role since 1999) returning to the sidelines after his first game ever missed while in that role (over a recruiting violation). The Hawkeyes beat Illinois State 40-0 last week without him; we’ll see what they can do in this one.
Featured game 2: Baylor @ 11 Utah
3:30 p.m.
FOX
Jason Benetti, Brock Huard
This is Utah’s second game as a member of the Big 12 following their defection amidst the Pac-12 collapse last summer. The Utes beat Southern Utah 49-0 last week, but they now get a game against a Power 4 and conference opponent (even with this being a non-conference game). They went 8-5 last year, but are one of the Big 12’s top-ranked teams; we’ll see what head coach Kyle Whittingham (in his 20th year at the helm of the Utes) can do with this team. (And we’ll see what Benetti, taking time away from his current main gig calling the Detroit Tigers, can do with this broadcast.)
Northern Illinois @ 5 Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.
NBC
Dan Hicks, Jason Garrett
California @ Auburn
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler
South Dakota @ Wisconsin
3:30 p.m.
FS1
Eric Collins, Spencer Tillman
Duquesne @ Boston College
3:30 p.m.
ESPN+, ACCNX
Bill Spaulding, Craig Haubert
Jacksonville State @ 22 Louisville
3:30 p.m.
ESPN+, ACCNX
Justin Kutcher, Charles Arbuckle
Michigan State @ Maryland
3:30 p.m.
BTN
Jason Ross Jr., Anthony Herron
Eastern Michigan @ Washington
3:30 p.m.
BTN
Mark Followill, Lincoln Kennedy
Charlotte @ North Carolina
3:30 p.m.
ACCN
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin
Temple @ Navy
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN
Carter Blackburn, Randy Cross
Idaho @ Wyoming
3:30 p.m.
TruTV
Ari Wolfe, Darius Walker
Massachusetts @ Toledo
3:30 p.m.
ESPN+
Michael Reghi, Je’Rod Cherry
UTSA @ Texas State
4:00 p.m.
ESPNU
Doug Sherman, Tyoka Jackson
Middle Tennessee @ 6 Ole Miss
4:15 p.m.
SECN
Dave Neal, Aaron Murray
Marshall @ Virginia Tech
4:30 p.m.
CW
Thom Brennaman, Max Browne
Florida A&M @ Miami (FL) (in 12)
6:00 p.m.
ESPN+, ACCNX
Chuckie Kempf, Forrest Conoly
Albany @ West Virginia
6:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks
Central Michigan @ Florida International
6:00 p.m.
ESPN+
East Carolina @ Old Dominion
6:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Gardner-Webb @ James Madison
6:00 p.m.
ESPN+
South Alabama @ Ohio
6:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Jim Barbar, Marcus Ray
Sam Houston @ UCF
6:30 p.m.
ESPN+
James Westling, Leger Douzable
Evening window
South Florida @ 4 Alabama
7:00 p.m.
ESPN
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer
Virginia @ Wake Forest
7:00 p.m.
ESPN2
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison
19 Kansas @ Illinois
7:00 p.m.
FS1
Alex Faust, Robert Smith
Buffalo @ 9 Missouri
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+, SECN+
Lowell Galindo, Fozzie Whittaker
Samford @ Florida
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+, SECN+
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio
Cal Poly @ Stanford
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+, ACCNX
Roxy Bernstein, Michael Bumpus
San Jose State @ Air Force
7:00 p.m.
CBSSN
Chris Lewis, Taylor McHargue
Georgia Southern @ Nevada
7:00 p.m.
TruTV
JB Long, Mike Golic Jr.
Northern Colorado @ Colorado State
7:00 p.m.
Altitude, MWC Digital
Chattanooga @ Georgia State
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky @ Western Kentucky
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Louisiana @ Kennesaw State
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Southeastern Louisiana @ Southern Mississippi
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Texas Southern @ Rice
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Shawn Kenney, LaDarrin McLane
Tulsa @ Arkansas State
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+
UAB @ ULM
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+
William & Mary @ Coastal Carolina
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Featured game 1: 14 Tennessee vs 24 NC State (in Charlotte)
7:30 p.m.
ABC
Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit
This Duke’s Mayo Classic (also featuring the debut of an ACC-sponsored College Football 25 competition) gets ABC’s top team (and one of their three teams that share the SEC on ABC afternoon window). There’s lots to like about this Saturday Night Football clash on the field, too, with the Volunteers coming off a 9-4 season (and in their fourth season under Josh Heupel), and the Wolfpack (in their 12th year under Dave Doeren) entering after a 9-4 season of their own. Both teams are 1-0 this year.
Featured game 2: Colorado @ Nebraska
7:30 p.m.
NBC
Paul Burmeister, Colt McCoy
While these teams are now in different conferences (the Big 12, new for this year, and the Big Ten, respectively), this is an old Big Eight (1948-1995) and Big 12 (1996-2010) rivalry. So it’s certainly notable to see them clashing again, especially around the spotlight on second-year Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. And there’s an interesting NBC broadcasting team here in Burmeister and McCoy, both with notable broadcast experience, but not usually on the network’s most-featured games.
Alcorn State @ Vanderbilt
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU
Kevin Fitzgerald, Charlie Strong
Nicholls State @ 18 LSU
7:30 p.m.
ESPN+, SECN+
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
Western Michigan @ 2 Ohio State
7:30 p.m.
BTN
Jeff Levering, Jake Butt
Stephen F. Austin @ North Texas
7:30 p.m.
ESPN+
Pete Sousa, Doc Holliday
Houston @ 15 Oklahoma
7:45 p.m.
SECN
Tom Hart, Jordan Rogers, Cole Cubelic
Appalachian State @ 25 Clemson
8:00 p.m.
ACCN
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill
Long Island @ TCU
8:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Ted Emrich, Dave Steckel
Southern Utah @ UTEP
9:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Texas Tech @ Washington State
10:00 p.m.
FOX
Tim Brando, Devin Gardner
Boise State @ 7 Oregon
10:00 p.m.
Peacock
Andrew Siciliano, Michael Robinson
Sacramento State @ Fresno State
10:00 p.m.
KGPE CBS 47 (Fresno), MWC Digital
Northern Arizona @ 20 Arizona
10:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Chris Sylvester, Brad Hopkins
Mississippi State @ Arizona State
10:15 p.m.
ESPN
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones
Liberty @ New Mexico State
10:15 p.m.
ESPN2
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore
Oregon State @ San Diego State
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN
Rich Waltz, Robert Turbin
Utah State @ 13 USC
11:00 p.m.
BTN
Guy Haberman, Yogi Roth