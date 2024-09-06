Colorado Buffaloes’ HC Deion Sanders in Week 1 of the 2024 season. (Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports.)

Here’s a look at who’s televising and calling (where available) this week’s college football games, with some discussion of a featured game or games in each slot based on announcers, matchup, or both. All times are Eastern.

Friday, Sept. 6 (all listings from 506 Sports)

BYU @ SMU

7:00 p.m.

ESPN2

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware

Western Illinois @ Indiana

7:00 p.m.

BTN

Lisa Byington, J Leman

Featured game: Duke @ Northwestern

9:00 p.m.

FS1

Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich

Northwestern’s temporary stadium by Lake Michigan has become the epicenter of a lot of discussion, both serious and less-so. The 12,000-seat stadium provided some spectacular views during the Wildcats’ season-opening day game win over the Miami RedHawks last week. It will be interesting to see what it looks like under the lights, and how the Wildcats (in their second season under head coach David Braun, and still facing lawsuits from former head coach Pat Fitzgerald and former offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian) fare against a 1-0 Duke team led by new head coach Manny Diaz (after Mike Elko left for Texas A&M in the offseason following an 8-5 2023 campaign).

Saturday, Sept. 7, Early window

Arkansas @ 16 Oklahoma State

12:00 p.m.

ABC

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek

Featured game 1: No. 3 Texas @ No. 10 Michigan

12:00 p.m.

FOX

Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt

Both of these highly-ranked teams got off to good starts in Week 1, but against less-than-top-ranked opposition. The Longhorns and Wolverines relatively easily handled Colorado State and Fresno State respectively. Now, they have a ranked-on-ranked clash, and a Top 10 one at that. And Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff gets its first highly-hyped destination of the season (they were in Morgantown, West Virginia for the unranked Mountaineers’ clash with No. 8 Penn State last week, but the Nittany Lions won that one 34-12). ESPN’s College GameDay will also be in Ann Arbor despite their networks not airing this one. So there’s lots of hype, and we’ll see how it plays out.

Featured game 2: 17 Kansas State @ Tulane

12:00 p.m.

ESPN

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick

The Wildcats went 9-4 last season, while the Green Wave were 11-3 (and just a slight step down from 2022, where they finished 12-2 and No. 9 after a 46-45 comeback win over USC in the Cotton Bowl). It’s a season of change for Tulane after quarterback Michael Pratt went to the NFL (he first signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent, but is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and coach Willie Fritz left for Houston, but there’s belief in new coach Jon Sumrall and new QB Darian Mensah. Riddick had some high praise for the latter Friday after pre-game production meetings (quote-tweeting a piece on Mensah from Tulane reporter/SI FanNation Tulane writer Maddy Hudak):

We spoke with this future superstar today. If you have not heard about him, you will soon. He reminds me of #Packers QB Jordan Love. If you want to see him with your own eyes, he will lead @GreenWaveFB vs @KStateFB tomorrow at noon on #ESPN in a battle against Heisman Trophy… https://t.co/1zRJqWibNT — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) September 6, 2024

So there’s certainly plenty to watch for there. And, on the Kansas State side, head coach Chris Kleiman (in his sixth season) is trying to continue his team’s impressive run, and maybe take advantage of a Big 12 newly without Texas and Oklahoma. But they’ll have to get through a tough road Group of Five opponent first.

Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati

12:00 p.m.

ESPN2

Roy Philpott, Sam Acho

Troy @ Memphis

12:00 p.m.

ESPNU

Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia

Bowling Green @ 8 Penn State

12:00 p.m.

BTN

Chris Vosters, Matt Millen

Akron @ Rutgers

12:00 p.m.

BTN

Jason Horowitz, Adam Breneman

23 Georgia Tech @ Syracuse

12:00 p.m.

ACCN

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich

Army @ Florida Atlantic

12:00 p.m.

CBSSN

Jordan Kent, Logan Ryan

Rhode Island @ Minnesota

12:00 p.m.

Peacock

Brendan Burke, Kyle Rudolph

Merrimack @ Connecticut

12:00 PM

WFSB 3 (Hartford)

McNeese State @ Texas A&M

12:45 PM

SECN

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb

Tennessee Tech @ 1 Georgia

2:00 PM

ESPN+, SECN+

Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman

Missouri State @ Ball State

2:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Kelsie Kasper, Ryan Cavanaugh

St. Francis (PA) @ Kent State

2:30 p.m.

ESPN+

Anthony Lima, Randy Buffington

Utah Tech @ UNLV

3:00 p.m.

Silver State Sports, MWC Digital

Afternoon window

South Carolina @ Kentucky

3:30 p.m.

ABC

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy

Featured game 1: Iowa State @ 21 Iowa

3:30 p.m.

CBS

Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson

CBS’ shift to the Big Ten for their afternoon slot (traditionally the SEC Game of the Week) continues here, and they get the always-interesting Cy Hawk game. And this has long-time Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz (who’s held that role since 1999) returning to the sidelines after his first game ever missed while in that role (over a recruiting violation). The Hawkeyes beat Illinois State 40-0 last week without him; we’ll see what they can do in this one.

Featured game 2: Baylor @ 11 Utah

3:30 p.m.

FOX

Jason Benetti, Brock Huard

This is Utah’s second game as a member of the Big 12 following their defection amidst the Pac-12 collapse last summer. The Utes beat Southern Utah 49-0 last week, but they now get a game against a Power 4 and conference opponent (even with this being a non-conference game). They went 8-5 last year, but are one of the Big 12’s top-ranked teams; we’ll see what head coach Kyle Whittingham (in his 20th year at the helm of the Utes) can do with this team. (And we’ll see what Benetti, taking time away from his current main gig calling the Detroit Tigers, can do with this broadcast.)

Northern Illinois @ 5 Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

NBC

Dan Hicks, Jason Garrett

California @ Auburn

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler

South Dakota @ Wisconsin

3:30 p.m.

FS1

Eric Collins, Spencer Tillman

Duquesne @ Boston College

3:30 p.m.

ESPN+, ACCNX

Bill Spaulding, Craig Haubert

Jacksonville State @ 22 Louisville

3:30 p.m.

ESPN+, ACCNX

Justin Kutcher, Charles Arbuckle

Michigan State @ Maryland

3:30 p.m.

BTN

Jason Ross Jr., Anthony Herron

Eastern Michigan @ Washington

3:30 p.m.

BTN

Mark Followill, Lincoln Kennedy

Charlotte @ North Carolina

3:30 p.m.

ACCN

Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin

Temple @ Navy

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN

Carter Blackburn, Randy Cross

Idaho @ Wyoming

3:30 p.m.

TruTV

Ari Wolfe, Darius Walker

Massachusetts @ Toledo

3:30 p.m.

ESPN+

Michael Reghi, Je’Rod Cherry

UTSA @ Texas State

4:00 p.m.

ESPNU

Doug Sherman, Tyoka Jackson

Middle Tennessee @ 6 Ole Miss

4:15 p.m.

SECN

Dave Neal, Aaron Murray

Marshall @ Virginia Tech

4:30 p.m.

CW

Thom Brennaman, Max Browne

Florida A&M @ Miami (FL) (in 12)

6:00 p.m.

ESPN+, ACCNX

Chuckie Kempf, Forrest Conoly

Albany @ West Virginia

6:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks

Central Michigan @ Florida International

6:00 p.m.

ESPN+

East Carolina @ Old Dominion

6:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Gardner-Webb @ James Madison

6:00 p.m.

ESPN+

South Alabama @ Ohio

6:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Jim Barbar, Marcus Ray

Sam Houston @ UCF

6:30 p.m.

ESPN+

James Westling, Leger Douzable

Evening window

South Florida @ 4 Alabama

7:00 p.m.

ESPN

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer

Virginia @ Wake Forest

7:00 p.m.

ESPN2

Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison

19 Kansas @ Illinois

7:00 p.m.

FS1

Alex Faust, Robert Smith

Buffalo @ 9 Missouri

7:00 p.m.

ESPN+, SECN+

Lowell Galindo, Fozzie Whittaker

Samford @ Florida

7:00 p.m.

ESPN+, SECN+

Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio

Cal Poly @ Stanford

7:00 p.m.

ESPN+, ACCNX

Roxy Bernstein, Michael Bumpus

San Jose State @ Air Force

7:00 p.m.

CBSSN

Chris Lewis, Taylor McHargue

Georgia Southern @ Nevada

7:00 p.m.

TruTV

JB Long, Mike Golic Jr.

Northern Colorado @ Colorado State

7:00 p.m.

Altitude, MWC Digital

Chattanooga @ Georgia State

7:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky @ Western Kentucky

7:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Louisiana @ Kennesaw State

7:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Southeastern Louisiana @ Southern Mississippi

7:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Texas Southern @ Rice

7:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Shawn Kenney, LaDarrin McLane

Tulsa @ Arkansas State

7:00 p.m.

ESPN+

UAB @ ULM

7:00 p.m.

ESPN+

William & Mary @ Coastal Carolina

7:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Featured game 1: 14 Tennessee vs 24 NC State (in Charlotte)

7:30 p.m.

ABC

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit

This Duke’s Mayo Classic (also featuring the debut of an ACC-sponsored College Football 25 competition) gets ABC’s top team (and one of their three teams that share the SEC on ABC afternoon window). There’s lots to like about this Saturday Night Football clash on the field, too, with the Volunteers coming off a 9-4 season (and in their fourth season under Josh Heupel), and the Wolfpack (in their 12th year under Dave Doeren) entering after a 9-4 season of their own. Both teams are 1-0 this year.

Featured game 2: Colorado @ Nebraska

7:30 p.m.

NBC

Paul Burmeister, Colt McCoy

While these teams are now in different conferences (the Big 12, new for this year, and the Big Ten, respectively), this is an old Big Eight (1948-1995) and Big 12 (1996-2010) rivalry. So it’s certainly notable to see them clashing again, especially around the spotlight on second-year Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. And there’s an interesting NBC broadcasting team here in Burmeister and McCoy, both with notable broadcast experience, but not usually on the network’s most-featured games.

Alcorn State @ Vanderbilt

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Kevin Fitzgerald, Charlie Strong

Nicholls State @ 18 LSU

7:30 p.m.

ESPN+, SECN+

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox

Western Michigan @ 2 Ohio State

7:30 p.m.

BTN

Jeff Levering, Jake Butt

Stephen F. Austin @ North Texas

7:30 p.m.

ESPN+

Pete Sousa, Doc Holliday

Houston @ 15 Oklahoma

7:45 p.m.

SECN

Tom Hart, Jordan Rogers, Cole Cubelic

Appalachian State @ 25 Clemson

8:00 p.m.

ACCN

Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill

Long Island @ TCU

8:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Ted Emrich, Dave Steckel

Southern Utah @ UTEP

9:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Texas Tech @ Washington State

10:00 p.m.

FOX

Tim Brando, Devin Gardner

Boise State @ 7 Oregon

10:00 p.m.

Peacock

Andrew Siciliano, Michael Robinson

Sacramento State @ Fresno State

10:00 p.m.

KGPE CBS 47 (Fresno), MWC Digital

Northern Arizona @ 20 Arizona

10:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Chris Sylvester, Brad Hopkins

Mississippi State @ Arizona State

10:15 p.m.

ESPN

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones

Liberty @ New Mexico State

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2

Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore

Oregon State @ San Diego State

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN

Rich Waltz, Robert Turbin

Utah State @ 13 USC

11:00 p.m.

BTN

Guy Haberman, Yogi Roth