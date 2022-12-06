Tuesday, December 6th
Toronto @ Dallas, 8:30 PM Hulu/ESPN+
Bob Wischusen, Ray Ferraro, Emily Kaplan
Star Watch: Mitchell Marner, Jason Robertston
Wednesday, December 7th
Buffalo @ Columbus, 7:30 PM TNT
Brendan Burke, Darren Pang & Jackie Redmond
NY Rangers @ Vegas, 10 PM TNT
Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk & Keith Jones
Thursday, December 8th
Detroit @ Florida, 7:30 PM Hulu/ESPN+
Bob Wischusen, Brian Boucher, Dom Moore
Friday, December 9th
San Jose @ Anaheim, 10 PM Hulu/ESPN+
Leah Hextall, Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Linda Cohn
Saturday, December 10th
Detroit @ Dallas, 2 PM NHL Network
Showcase Game
Los Angeles @ Montreal, 7 PM NHL Network
Local broadcast
Sunday, December 11th
Colorado @ St. Louis, 3 PM ESPN
Steve Levy, Ray Ferraro, Emily Kaplan
Boston @ Vegas, 8 PM NHL Network
Local broadcast
Monday, December 12th
New Jersey @ NY Rangers, 7 PM NHL Network
Local broadcast