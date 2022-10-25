Tuesday, October 25th
Colorado @ NY Rangers, 8 PM ESPN/ESPN+
Bob Wischusen, Ray Ferraro, Emily Kaplan
ESPN+ Star Watch: Cale Makar, Adam Fox
Vegas @ San Jose, 10:30 PM ESPN
Leah Hextall, Dom Moore
Wednesday, October 26th
NY Rangers @ NY Islanders, 7:30 PM TNT
Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Keith Jones
Tampa Bay @ Anaheim, 10 PM TNT
Brendan Burke, Darren Pang, Jennifer Botterill
Thursday, October 27th
St. Louis @ Nashville, 8 PM ESPN+/Hulu
Mike Monaco, Kevin Weekes, Hilary Knight
Friday, October 28th
Boston @ Columbus, 7 PM NHL Network
Local broadcast
Winnipeg @ Arizona, 10:30 PM, ESPN+/Hulu
John Buccigross, Brian Boucher, Leah Hextall
Saturday, October 29th
NY Rangers @ Dallas, 2 PM NHL Network
TBA
Toronto @ Los Angeles, 7 PM NHL Network
Local broadcast
Monday, October 31st
Washington @ Carolina, 7 PM NHL Network
Local broadcast