Play-in Tournament

Tuesday, April 12

Cleveland at Brooklyn, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, & Jared Greenberg

LA Clippers at Minnesota, TNT 10 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller

Wednesday, April 13

Charlotte at Atlanta, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters

San Antonio at New Orleans, ESPN 10 p.m. – Mark Jones, Doris Burke, & Cassidy Hubbarth

Friday, April 15

8th seed play-in, ESPN 7 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, & Lisa Salters

8th seed play-in, TNT 9:30 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy

Playoffs

Saturday, April 16

Game 1: Utah at Dallas, ESPN 1 p.m. – TBA

Game 1: TBD at Memphis, ESPN 3:30 p.m. – TBA

Game 1: Toronto at Philadelphia, ESPN 6 p.m. – TBA

Game 1: Denver at Golden State, ABC 8:30 p.m. – TBA

Sunday, April 17

(all times, networks, and broadcasters TBA)

Game 1: TBD at Miami

Game 1: TBD at Boston

Game 1: Chicago at Milwaukee

Game 1: TBD at Phoenix

