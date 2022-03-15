Announcing SchedulesNBABy Joe Lucia on

Tuesday, March 15
Phoenix at New Orleans, NBA TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Wednesday, March 16
Dallas at Brooklyn, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – TBA
Boston at Golden State, ESPN 10 p.m. – TBA

Thursday, March 17
Detroit at Orlando, NBA TV 7 p.m. –  RSN Simulcast

Friday, March 18
Memphis at Atlanta, NBA TV 7:30 p.m. –  RSN Simulcast
Chicago at Phoenix, NBA TV 10 p.m. –  RSN Simulcast

Saturday, March 19 
Dallas at Charlotte, NBA TV 7 p.m. –  RSN Simulcast

Monday, March 21
Utah at Brooklyn, NBA TV 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

h/t Sammy!

About Joe Lucia

I hate your favorite team. I also sort of hate most of my favorite teams.

View all posts by Joe Lucia