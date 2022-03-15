Tuesday, March 15
Phoenix at New Orleans, NBA TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Wednesday, March 16
Dallas at Brooklyn, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – TBA
Boston at Golden State, ESPN 10 p.m. – TBA
Thursday, March 17
Detroit at Orlando, NBA TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Friday, March 18
Memphis at Atlanta, NBA TV 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chicago at Phoenix, NBA TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Saturday, March 19
Dallas at Charlotte, NBA TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Monday, March 21
Utah at Brooklyn, NBA TV 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
h/t Sammy!