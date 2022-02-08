Tuesday, February 8
Boston at Brooklyn, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, & Chris Haynes
Milwaukee at LA Lakers, TNT 10 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Jim Jackson, & Allie LaForce
Wednesday, February 9
Chicago at Charlotte, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – TBA
Golden State at Utah, ESPN 10 p.m. – Beth Mowins, Doris Burke, & Lisa Salters
Thursday, February 10
Brooklyn at Washington, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, & Stephanie Ready
Milwaukee at Phoenix, TNT 10 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, & Allie LaForce
Friday, February 11
Denver at Boston, NBA TV 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Saturday, February 12
Golden State at LA Lakers, ABC 8:30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson
Sunday, February 13
Atlanta at Boston, ABC 2 p.m. – TBA
Monday Feb. 14
San Antonio at Chicago, NBA TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Golden State at LA Clippers, NBA TV 10:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
h/t Sammy!