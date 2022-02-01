Tuesday, February 1
Washington at Milwaukee, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, & Stephanie Ready
Brooklyn at Phoenix, TNT 10 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Jim Jackson, & Chris Haynes
Wednesday, February 2
Memphis at New York, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – TBA
Denver at Utah, ESPN 10 p.m. – TBA
Thursday, February 3
Phoenix at Atlanta, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, & Jared Greenberg
LA Lakers at LA Clippers, TNT 10 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, & Allie LaForce
Friday, February 4
Atlanta at Toronto, NBA TV 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Philadelphia at Dallas, ESPN 10 p.m. – TBA
Saturday, February 5
New York at LA Lakers, ABC 8:30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson
Sunday, February 6
Atlanta at Dallas, ESPN 6 p.m. – TBA
Milwaukee at LA Clippers, NBA TV 9 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Monday February 7
Phoenix at Chicago, NBA TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
