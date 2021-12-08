Tuesday, December 7
Brooklyn at Dallas, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, & Stephanie Ready
Boston at LA Lakers, TNT 10 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy, & Allie LaForce
Wednesday, December 8
Milwaukee at Miami, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – TBA
Portland at Golden State, ESPN 10 p.m. – TBA
Thursday, December 9
Utah at Philadelphia, NBA TV 7 p.m. – Spero Dedes, Greg Anthony, & Dennis Scott.
Friday, December 10
Brooklyn at Atlanta, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – TBA
Boston at Phoenix, ESPN 10 p.m. – TBA
Saturday, December 11
Golden State at Philadelphia, ABC 8:30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, & Lisa Salters
Monday, December 13
Milwaukee at Boston, NBA TV 7:30 p.m. – TBA
Phoenix at LA Clippers, NBA TV 10:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
h/t Sammy!