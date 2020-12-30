Announcing SchedulesLeague NetworksNBATurnerBy Joe Lucia on

Tuesday, December 29
Milwaukee at Miami, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Chris Webber
New Orleans at Phoenix, TNT 10 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller

Wednesday, December 30
Milwaukee at Miami, NBA 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Portland at LA Clippers, NBA 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Thursday, December 31
Philadelphia at Orlando, NBA 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Phoenix at Utah, NBA 9 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Friday, January 1
LA Lakers at San Antonio, NBA 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Portland at Golden State, NBA 10:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Saturday, January 2
Sacramento at Houston, NBA 5 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Toronto at New Orleans, NBA 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Sunday, January 3
Boston at Detroit, NBA 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Washington at Brooklyn, NBA 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Portland at Golden State, NBA 8:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

h/t Sammy!

