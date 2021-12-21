Tuesday, December 21
Indiana at Miami, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Stan Van Gundy, & Jared Greenberg
Phoenix at LA Lakers, TNT 10 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Reggie Miller, & Allie LaForce
Wednesday, December 22
Orlando at Atlanta, NBA TV 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Clippers at Sacramento, NBA TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Thursday, December 23
Milwaukee at Dallas, NBA TV 8:30 p.m. – TBA (Center Court)
Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day
Atlanta at New York, ESPN 12 p.m. – Ryan Ruocco, Vince Carter, & Cassidy Hubbarth
Boston at Milwaukee, ABC 2:30 p.m. – Dave Pasch, Hubie Brown, & Jorge Sedano
Golden State at Phoenix, ABC 5 p.m. – Mark Jones, Doris Burke, & Malika Andrews
Brooklyn at LA Lakers, ABC|ESPN 8 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, & Lisa Salters
Dallas at Utah, ESPN 10:30 p.m. – Beth Mowins, Richard Jefferson, & Israel Gutierrez
Monday, December 27
Chicago at Atlanta, NBA TV 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Brooklyn at LA Clippers, NBA TV 10:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Schedule subject to change
