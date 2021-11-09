Tuesday, November 9
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Reggie Miller, & Stephanie Ready
Portland at LA Clippers, TNT 10 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, & Allie LaForce
Wednesday, November 10
Detroit at Houston, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – TBA
Miami at LA Lakers, ESPN 10 p.m. – TBA
Thursday, November 11
Toronto at Philadelphia, NBA TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Miami at LA Clippers, NBA TV 10:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Friday, November 12
Milwaukee at Boston, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – TBA
Chicago at Golden State, ESPN 10 p.m. – TBA
Saturday, November 13
Miami at Utah, NBA TV 5 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Boston at Cleveland, NBA TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Monday, November 15
Denver at Dallas, NBA TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chicago at LA Lakers, NBA TV 10:30 p.m. – TBA
h/t Sammy!