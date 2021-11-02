Tuesday, November 2
Miami at Dallas, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Stephanie Ready
New Orleans at Phoenix, TNT 10 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, Allie LaForce
Wednesday, November 3
Atlanta at Brooklyn, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – Dave Pasch, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth
Charlotte at Golden State, ESPN 10 p.m. – Mark Jones, Mark Jackson
Thursday, November 4
Boston at Miami, NBA TV 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Houston at Phoenix, NBA TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Friday, November 5
New York at Milwaukee, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Jorge Sedano
New Orleans at Golden State, ESPN 10 p.m. – Ryan Ruocco, Mark Jackson
Saturday, November 6
Utah at Miami, NBA TV 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Lakers at Portland, NBA TV 10:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Sunday, November 7
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, NBA TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Monday, November 8
Brooklyn at Chicago, NBA TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Charlotte at LA Lakers, NBA TV 10:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
h/t Sammy!