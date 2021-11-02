Tuesday, November 2

Miami at Dallas, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Stephanie Ready

New Orleans at Phoenix, TNT 10 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, Allie LaForce

Wednesday, November 3

Atlanta at Brooklyn, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – Dave Pasch, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth

Charlotte at Golden State, ESPN 10 p.m. – Mark Jones, Mark Jackson

Thursday, November 4

Boston at Miami, NBA TV 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Houston at Phoenix, NBA TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Friday, November 5

New York at Milwaukee, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Jorge Sedano

New Orleans at Golden State, ESPN 10 p.m. – Ryan Ruocco, Mark Jackson

Saturday, November 6

Utah at Miami, NBA TV 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Lakers at Portland, NBA TV 10:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Sunday, November 7

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, NBA TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Monday, November 8

Brooklyn at Chicago, NBA TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Charlotte at LA Lakers, NBA TV 10:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

