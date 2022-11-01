Tuesday, November 1
Chicago at Brooklyn, TNT 7:30 p.m.
Brian Anderson, Reggie Miller, & Jared Greenberg
Minnesota at Phoenix, TNT 10 p.m.
Kevin Harlan, Stan Van Gundy, & Stephanie Ready
Wednesday, November 2
Boston at Cleveland, ESPN 7:30 p.m.
Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy, & Ros Gold-Onwude
Memphis at Portland, ESPN 10 p.m.
Mark Jackson, Mark Jones, & Jorge Sedano
Thursday, November 3
Denver at Oklahoma City, NBA TV 8 p.m.
Center Court TBA
Friday, November 4
Chicago at Boston, ESPN 7:30 p.m.
Mike Breen, Doris Burke, & Cassidy Hubbarth
Milwaukee at Minnesota, ESPN 10 p.m.
Ryan Ruocco, Jeff Van Gundy, & Ros Gold-Onwude
Saturday, November 5
Boston at New York, NBA TV 7:30 p.m.
RSN Simulcast
Portland at Phoenix, NBA TV 10 p.m.
RSN Simulcast
Monday, November 7
Phoenix at Philadelphia, NBA TV 8 p.m.
RSN Simulcast
Cleveland at LA Clippers, NBA TV 10:30 p.m.
RSN Simulcast
