Oct 27, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, October 31 New York at Cleveland

TNT 7:30 p.m.

Kevin Harlan, Stan Van Gundy & Stephanie Ready San Antonio at Phoenix

TNT 10 p.m.

Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy Wednesday, November 1 New Orleans at Oklahoma City

ESPN 7:30 p.m.

Mark Jones, Monica McNutt, Katie George LA Clippers at LA Lakers

ESPN 10 p.m.

Dave Pasch, Bob Myers, Jorge Sedano Thursday, November 2 Toronto at Philadelphia

NBA TV 7 p.m.

Local Broadcast San Antonio at Phoenix

NBA TV 10 p.m.

Local Broadcast Friday, November 3 New York at Milwaukee

ESPN 7:30 p.m.

Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson, JJ Redick, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude Dallas at Denver

ESPN 10 p.m.

Mike Breen, Doris Burke, Doc Rivers, Cassidy Hubbarth Saturday, November 4 Chicago at Denver

NBA TV 9 p.m.

Local Broadcast Monday, November 6 LA Lakers at Miami

NBA TV 7:30 p.m.

TBA/Center Court h/t Sammy!