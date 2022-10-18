Tuesday, October 18
Philadelphia at Boston, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy, & Chris Haynes
LA Lakers at Golden State, TNT 10 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, & Stephanie Ready
Wednesday, October 19
New York at Memphis, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, & Lisa Salters
Dallas at Phoenix, ESPN 10 p.m. – Mark Jones, Mark Jackson, JJ Redick, & Ros Gold-Onwude
Thursday, October 20
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy, & Jared Greenberg
LA Clippers at LA Lakers, TNT 10 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Candace Parker, & Stephanie Ready
Friday, October 21
Boston at Miami, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – Ryan Ruocco, Jeff Van Gundy, Cassidy Hubbarth
Denver at Golden State, ESPN 10 p.m. – Marc Kestecher, Doris Burke, & Ros Gold-Onwude
Saturday, October 22
San Antonio at Philadelphia, NBA TV 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Memphis at Dallas, NBA TV 8:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Sunday, October 23
Phoenix at LA Clippers, NBA TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Monday, October 24
Orlando at New York, NBA TV 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Denver at Portland, NBA TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
h/t Sammy!