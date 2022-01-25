Announcing SchedulesNBABy Joe Lucia on

Tuesday, January 25
LA Lakers at Brooklyn, TNT 7:30 p.m. – Ian Eagle, Jim Jackson & Chris Haynes

Dallas at Golden State, TNT 10 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Grant Hill, Stan Van Gundy & Jared Greenberg

Wednesday, January 26
New York at Miami, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – TBA

Phoenix at Utah, ESPN 10 p.m. – TBA

Thursday, January 27
LA Lakers at Philadelphia, TNT 7:30 p.m. –  Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy & Allie LaForce

Minnesota at Golden State, TNT 10 p.m. – Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller & Stephanie Ready

Friday, January 28
LA Lakers at Charlotte, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – TBA

New York at Milwaukee, ESPN 10 p.m. – TBA

Saturday, January 29
Brooklyn at Golden State, ABC 8:30 p.m. – Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson & Lisa Salters

Monday, January 31
Miami at Boston, NBA TV 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

