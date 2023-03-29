Thursday, March 30 – Opening Day
San Francisco at NY Yankees [Alt: Braves at Nationals]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Matt Vasgersian, Tom Verducci, & Jon Morosi
Baltimore at Boston
MLB.TV 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Philadelphia at Texas [Alt: Mets at Marlins]
MLBN/ESPN+ 5 p.m. JIP
Local Simulcast
Chi White Sox at Houston
ESPN 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, Roger Clemens, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
LA Angels at Oakland [Alt: Guardians at Mariners]
MLBN 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Friday, March 31
NY Mets at Miami [Alt: White Sox at Astros, 8 p.m.]
MLBN 6:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Colorado at San Diego [Alt: White Sox at Astros, 8 p.m.]
MLBN 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Arizona at LA Dodgers
ESPN+ 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Cleveland at Seattle
MLB.TV 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Saturday, April 1
San Francisco at NY Yankees
Fox 4 p.m.
Joe Davis, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal
Philadelphia at Texas
Fox 4 p.m.
Jason Benetti, AJ Pierzynski
Arizona at LA Dodgers [Alt: Rockies at Padres]
MLBN 9 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Cleveland at Seattle
FS1 9:30 p.m.
TBA
Sunday, April 2
Detroit at Tampa Bay
MLB.TV 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Mets at Miami [Alt: Braves at Nationals]
MLBN 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
San Francisco at NY Yankees
ESPN+ 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Cleveland at Seattle [Alt: Diamondbacks at Dodgers]
MLBN 4:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Philadelphia at Texas
ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
ESPN2: Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez
Monday, April 3
NY Mets at Milwaukee
MLBN 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Philadelphia at NY Yankees [Alt: Pirates at Red Sox]
MLBN 7 p.m.
TBA
Atlanta at St. Louis
ESPN+ 7:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Tuesday, April 4
Arizona at San Diego
MLBN 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Philadelphia at NY Yankees
TBS 7 p.m.
Bob Costas, Ron Darling
Colorado at LA Dodgers [Alt: Guardians at A’s]
MLBN/ESPN+ 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Wednesday, April 5
Atlanta at St. Louis [Alt: Cubs at Reds, 12:30]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Philadelphia at NY Yankees
MLB.TV 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Mets at Milwaukee
ESPN+ 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
LA Angels at Seattle [Alt: Guardians at A’s]
MLBN 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Toronto at Kansas City
MLBN 7:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Thursday, April 6
Miami at NY Mets [Alt: Red Sox at Tigers]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Boston at Detroit
ESPN+ 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Toronto at Kansas City
MLB.TV 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Houston at Minnesota [Alt: Nationals at Rockies]
MLBN 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
San Diego at Atlanta
MLBN 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Friday, April 7
Texas at Chi Cubs
Apple TV+ 2 p.m.
TBA
Seattle at Cleveland [Alt: White Sox at Pirates]
MLBN 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Chi White Sox at Pittsburgh
ESPN+ 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
San Diego at Atlanta,
Apple TV+ 7 p.m.
TBA
Toronto at LA Angels [Alt: National at Rockies]
MLBN 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Saturday, April 8
Texas at Chi Cubs
FS1 4 p.m.
TBA
St. Louis at Milwaukee
ESPN+ 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
San Diego at Atlanta [Alt: Cardinals at Brewers]
MLBN 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Toronto at LA Angels [Alt: Nationals at Rockies]
MLBN 10:30 p.m JIP
Local Simulcast
Sunday, April 9
Cincinnati at Philadelphia
ESPN+ 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Oakland at Tampa Bay
MLB.TV 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Yankees at Baltimore [Alt: Red Sox at Tigers]
MLBN 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Toronto at LA Angels [Alt: Royals at Giants]
MLBN 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
San Diego at Atlanta
ESPN 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
h/t Sammy!