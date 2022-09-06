Tuesday, September 6
Minnesota at NY Yankees, TBS 7 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Lauren Shehadi
San Francisco at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Mariners, 9:30 p.m.]
Wednesday, September 7
Milwaukee at Colorado, MLB.TV 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Francisco at LA Dodgers, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chi White Sox at Seattle, MLBN/ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Arizona at San Diego, FS1 8:30 p.m. – TBA
Thursday, September 8
Washington at St. Louis, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Cincinnati at Chi Cubs, YouTube 2 p.m. – Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso
San Francisco at Milwaukee – Game 1, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Miami at Philadelphia, MLB.TV 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Francisco at Milwaukee – Game 2, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Minnesota at NY Yankees, MLBN/ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chi White Sox at Oakland, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Friday, September 9
San Francisco at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Cleveland at Minnesota, Apple TV 8 p.m. – TBA
Toronto at Texas, MLBN 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Tigers at Royals]
Atlanta at Seattle, Apple TV 10 p.m. – TBA
Saturday, September 10
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Francisco at Chi Cubs, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chi White Sox at Oakland, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Cleveland at Minnesota, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
LA Angels at Houston, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
Atlanta at Seattle, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Dodgers at Padres]
Sunday, September 11
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Cardinals at Pirates]
NY Mets at Miami, MLB.TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Cleveland at Minnesota, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Dodgers at San Diego, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Braves at Mariners]
San Francisco at Chi Cubs, ESPN 8 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
Monday, September 12
LA Angels at Cleveland, MLBN 6 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Astros at Tigers, 6:30 p.m.]
Tampa Bay at Toronto, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Atlanta at San Francisco, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Dodgers at Arizona, MLBN/ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
h/t Sammy!