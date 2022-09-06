Tuesday, September 6

Minnesota at NY Yankees, TBS 7 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Lauren Shehadi

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Mariners, 9:30 p.m.]

Wednesday, September 7

Milwaukee at Colorado, MLB.TV 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Seattle, MLBN/ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Arizona at San Diego, FS1 8:30 p.m. – TBA

Thursday, September 8

Washington at St. Louis, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Cincinnati at Chi Cubs, YouTube 2 p.m. – Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso

San Francisco at Milwaukee – Game 1, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Miami at Philadelphia, MLB.TV 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Francisco at Milwaukee – Game 2, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Minnesota at NY Yankees, MLBN/ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Oakland, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Friday, September 9

San Francisco at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Cleveland at Minnesota, Apple TV 8 p.m. – TBA

Toronto at Texas, MLBN 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Tigers at Royals]

Atlanta at Seattle, Apple TV 10 p.m. – TBA

Saturday, September 10

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Francisco at Chi Cubs, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Oakland, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Cleveland at Minnesota, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

LA Angels at Houston, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

Atlanta at Seattle, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Dodgers at Padres]

Sunday, September 11

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Cardinals at Pirates]

NY Mets at Miami, MLB.TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Cleveland at Minnesota, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at San Diego, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Braves at Mariners]

San Francisco at Chi Cubs, ESPN 8 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney

Monday, September 12

LA Angels at Cleveland, MLBN 6 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Astros at Tigers, 6:30 p.m.]

Tampa Bay at Toronto, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Atlanta at San Francisco, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at Arizona, MLBN/ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

