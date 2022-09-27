Tuesday, September 27

NY Yankees at Toronto, TBS 7 p.m. Brian Anderson, Ron Darling & Lauren Shehadi

St. Louis at Milwaukee, MLBN 7:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Twins]

Wednesday, September 28

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, MLBN 12:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at Toronto, MLBN 7 p.m. RSN Simulcast [Alt: Braves at Nationals]

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m.- RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at San Diego, MLB.TV 9:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast

Thursday, September 29

Chi White Sox at Minnesota, MLBN 1:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast [Alt: Royals at Tigers]

Baltimore at Boston, MLB.TV 1:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, MLBN 6 p.m. RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Brewers – 7:30 p.m.]

Texas at Seattle, ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at San Diego, MLBN 9:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast

Friday, September 30

Cincinnati at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. RSN Simulcast

Baltimore at NY Yankees, ESPN+ 7 p.m. RSN Simulcast

NY Mets at Atlanta, MLBN 7 p.m. RSN Simulcast [Alt: Red Sox at Blue Jays]

Saturday, October 1

Philadelphia at Washington, ESPN+ 1 p.m. RSN Simulcast

Baltimore at NY Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Cubs – 2 p.m.]

Seattle at Oakland, MLBN 4 p.m. RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Cubs – 2 p.m.]

Boston at Toronto, MLB.TV 1 p.m. RSN Simulcast

NY Mets at Atlanta, FOX 7:15 p.m. – Aaron Goldsmith, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, FOX 7:15 p.m. – Jeff Levering, AJ Pierzynski

Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Padres]

Sunday, October 2

Boston at Toronto, MLBN/ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast [Alt: Orioles at Yankees]

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, MLB.TV 2 p.m. RSN Simulcast

NY Mets at Atlanta, ESPN 7 p.m. Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney

Monday, October 3

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at Texas, MLBN 7 p.m. RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rays at Red Sox]

Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. RSN Simulcast

San Diego at San Francisco, MLBN/MLB.TV 9:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast

Tuesday, October 4

NY Yankees at Texas – Game 1, MLBN 2 p.m. RSN Simulcast

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, MLB.TV 6:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast

Philadelphia at Houston, TBS 8 p.m. – TBA

Colorado at LA Dodgers, ESPN+ 10 p.m. RSN Simulcast

Wednesday, October 5

NY Yankees at Texas, ESPN+ 4 p.m. RSN Simulcast

Toronto at Baltimore, MLB.TV 4 p.m. RSN Simulcast

h/t Sammy!