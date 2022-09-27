Tuesday, September 27
NY Yankees at Toronto, TBS 7 p.m. Brian Anderson, Ron Darling & Lauren Shehadi
St. Louis at Milwaukee, MLBN 7:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Twins]
Wednesday, September 28
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, MLBN 12:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Toronto, MLBN 7 p.m. RSN Simulcast [Alt: Braves at Nationals]
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m.- RSN Simulcast
LA Dodgers at San Diego, MLB.TV 9:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast
Thursday, September 29
Chi White Sox at Minnesota, MLBN 1:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast [Alt: Royals at Tigers]
Baltimore at Boston, MLB.TV 1:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, MLBN 6 p.m. RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Brewers – 7:30 p.m.]
Texas at Seattle, ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast
LA Dodgers at San Diego, MLBN 9:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast
Friday, September 30
Cincinnati at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. RSN Simulcast
Baltimore at NY Yankees, ESPN+ 7 p.m. RSN Simulcast
NY Mets at Atlanta, MLBN 7 p.m. RSN Simulcast [Alt: Red Sox at Blue Jays]
Saturday, October 1
Philadelphia at Washington, ESPN+ 1 p.m. RSN Simulcast
Baltimore at NY Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Cubs – 2 p.m.]
Seattle at Oakland, MLBN 4 p.m. RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Cubs – 2 p.m.]
Boston at Toronto, MLB.TV 1 p.m. RSN Simulcast
NY Mets at Atlanta, FOX 7:15 p.m. – Aaron Goldsmith, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, FOX 7:15 p.m. – Jeff Levering, AJ Pierzynski
Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Padres]
Sunday, October 2
Boston at Toronto, MLBN/ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast [Alt: Orioles at Yankees]
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, MLB.TV 2 p.m. RSN Simulcast
NY Mets at Atlanta, ESPN 7 p.m. Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
Monday, October 3
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Texas, MLBN 7 p.m. RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rays at Red Sox]
Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. RSN Simulcast
San Diego at San Francisco, MLBN/MLB.TV 9:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast
Tuesday, October 4
NY Yankees at Texas – Game 1, MLBN 2 p.m. RSN Simulcast
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, MLB.TV 6:30 p.m. RSN Simulcast
Philadelphia at Houston, TBS 8 p.m. – TBA
Colorado at LA Dodgers, ESPN+ 10 p.m. RSN Simulcast
Wednesday, October 5
NY Yankees at Texas, ESPN+ 4 p.m. RSN Simulcast
Toronto at Baltimore, MLB.TV 4 p.m. RSN Simulcast
