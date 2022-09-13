Tuesday, September 13
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Tampa Bay at Toronto – Game 1, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Reds, Game 1 – 12:30 p.m.]
NY Yankees at Boston, TBS 7 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Lauren Shehadi
San Diego at Seattle, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Braves at Giants]
Wednesday, September 14
LA Angels at Cleveland, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Houston at Detroit, MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Atlanta at San Francisco, ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Diego at Seattle, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Braves at Giants]
Milwaukee at St. Louis, FS1 7:30 p.m. – TBA
LA Dodgers at Diamondbacks, MLBN 10:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Thursday, September 15
Chi White Sox at Cleveland, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Tampa Bay at Toronto, ESPN+ 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Oakland at Houston, FOX 7:15 p.m. – TBA
Pittsburgh at NY Mets, FOX 7:15 p.m. – TBA
San Diego at Arizona, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Cardinals]
Friday, September 16
Colorado at Chi Cubs , MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Pittsburgh at NY Mets, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Baltimore at Toronto, Apple TV 7 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Russell Dorsey, Chris Young, & Tricia Whitaker
NY Yankees at Milwaukee, MLBN 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: A’s at Astros]
LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Apple TV 10 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, Katie Nolan, Hunter Pence, & Heidi Watney
Saturday, September 17
Minnesota at Cleveland, Game 1, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rockies at Cubs – 2 p.m.]
Cincinnati at St. Louis, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Milwaukee, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Phillies at Braves]
LA Dodgers at San Francisco, MLB.TV 9 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Sunday, September 18
Pittsburgh at NY Mets, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Phillies at Braves]
Kansas City at Boston, ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Milwaukee, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Seattle at LA Angels, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Padres at Diamondbacks]
LA Dodgers at San Francisco, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
Monday, September 19
Minnesota at Cleveland, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Seattle at LA Angels, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Houston at Tampa Bay, ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Washington at Atlanta, MLBN/MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Mets at Milwaukee, MLBN 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Arizona at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Giants at Rockies]
