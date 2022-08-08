Monday, August 8

Toronto at Baltimore, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Pittsburgh at Arizona, ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Francisco at San Diego, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – Bob Costas, Hunter Pence, & Jon Morosi [Alt: Yankees at Mariners, 10 p.m.]

Tuesday, August 9

Atlanta at Boston, TBS 7 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur & Allie LaForce

Minnesota at LA Dodgers, MLBN/ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at Seattle, MLBN 11:30 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at Dodgers]

Wednesday, August 10

Cincinnati at NY Mets, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Washington at Chi Cubs, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Angels at Oakland, MLB.TV 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Kansas City, FS1 8 p.m. – TBA

Minnesota at LA Dodgers, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Diamondbacks]

Thursday, August 11

Cleveland at Detroit, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Phillies]

Miami at Philadelphia, MLBN/ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Texas at Houston, YouTube 2 p.m. – Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso

St. Louis at Colorado, MLB.TV 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Field of Dreams Game, Davenport, IA

Chi Cubs at Cincinnati, FOX 8 p.m. – Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, & Tom Verducci

Friday, August 12

San Diego at Washington, Apple TV 7 p.m. – TBA

Philadelphia at NY Mets, Apple TV 7 p.m. – TBA

NY Yankees at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Blue Jays]

Milwaukee at St. Louis, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Saturday, August 13

Atlanta at Miami – Game 1, MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Cleveland at Toronto, ESPN+ 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Blue Jays, 3 p.m.]

NY Yankees at Boston, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

Seattle at Texas, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

Sunday, August 14

San Diego at Washington, Peacock 12 p.m. – Jason Benetti, Kevin Frandsen, Mark Grant, & Ahmed Fareed

Philadelphia at NY Mets, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Blue Jays]

Milwaukee at St. Louis, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at Kansas City, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Minnesota at LA Angels, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Giants]

NY Yankees at Boston, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney

h/t Sammy!