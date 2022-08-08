Monday, August 8
Toronto at Baltimore, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Pittsburgh at Arizona, ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Francisco at San Diego, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – Bob Costas, Hunter Pence, & Jon Morosi [Alt: Yankees at Mariners, 10 p.m.]
Tuesday, August 9
Atlanta at Boston, TBS 7 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, Jeff Francoeur & Allie LaForce
Minnesota at LA Dodgers, MLBN/ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Seattle, MLBN 11:30 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at Dodgers]
Wednesday, August 10
Cincinnati at NY Mets, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Washington at Chi Cubs, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Angels at Oakland, MLB.TV 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chi White Sox at Kansas City, FS1 8 p.m. – TBA
Minnesota at LA Dodgers, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Diamondbacks]
Thursday, August 11
Cleveland at Detroit, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Phillies]
Miami at Philadelphia, MLBN/ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Texas at Houston, YouTube 2 p.m. – Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso
St. Louis at Colorado, MLB.TV 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Field of Dreams Game, Davenport, IA
Chi Cubs at Cincinnati, FOX 8 p.m. – Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, & Tom Verducci
Friday, August 12
San Diego at Washington, Apple TV 7 p.m. – TBA
Philadelphia at NY Mets, Apple TV 7 p.m. – TBA
NY Yankees at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Blue Jays]
Milwaukee at St. Louis, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Saturday, August 13
Atlanta at Miami – Game 1, MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Cleveland at Toronto, ESPN+ 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Blue Jays, 3 p.m.]
NY Yankees at Boston, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
Seattle at Texas, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
Sunday, August 14
San Diego at Washington, Peacock 12 p.m. – Jason Benetti, Kevin Frandsen, Mark Grant, & Ahmed Fareed
Philadelphia at NY Mets, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Blue Jays]
Milwaukee at St. Louis, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Dodgers at Kansas City, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Minnesota at LA Angels, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Giants]
NY Yankees at Boston, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
