Monday, August 30
Philadelphia at Washington, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Boston at Tampa Bay, ESPN 7 p.m. – Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez
Atlanta at LA Dodgers, ESPN 10 p.m. – Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs
Tuesday, August 31
Miami at NY Mets – Game 1, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
St. Louis at Cincinnati, MLBN 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Mets G2 – 7p]
Boston at Tampa Bay, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Milwaukee at San Francisco, FS1 9:45 p.m. – TBA
Wednesday, September 1
NY Yankees at LA Angels, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Red Sox at Rays]
Philadelphia at Washington, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Atlanta at LA Dodgers, MLB 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Brewers at Giants]
Thursday, September 2
Oakland at Detroit, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Milwaukee at San Francisco, YouTube 3:45 p.m. – TBA
Miami at NY Mets, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Boston at Tampa Bay, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Mets]
Friday, September 3
Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Philadelphia at Miami, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: A’s at Blue Jays]
Houston at San Diego, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Saturday, September 4
Baltimore at NY Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, FS1 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Dodgers at San Francisco, MLBN 9 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Astros at Padres]
Sunday, September 5
Cleveland at Boston, TBS 1 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling
Texas at LA Angels, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Houston at San Diego, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Diamondbacks]
LA Dodgers at San Francisco, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney
h/t Sammy!
[Photo of the Phillies’ Bryce Harper batting against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday from Kyle Ross/USA Today Sports]