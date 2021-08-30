Monday, August 30

Philadelphia at Washington, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Boston at Tampa Bay, ESPN 7 p.m. – Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez

Atlanta at LA Dodgers, ESPN 10 p.m. – Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs

Tuesday, August 31

Miami at NY Mets – Game 1, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

St. Louis at Cincinnati, MLBN 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Mets G2 – 7p]

Boston at Tampa Bay, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Milwaukee at San Francisco, FS1 9:45 p.m. – TBA

Wednesday, September 1

NY Yankees at LA Angels, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Red Sox at Rays]

Philadelphia at Washington, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Atlanta at LA Dodgers, MLB 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Brewers at Giants]

Thursday, September 2

Oakland at Detroit, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Milwaukee at San Francisco, YouTube 3:45 p.m. – TBA

Miami at NY Mets, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Boston at Tampa Bay, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Mets]

Friday, September 3

Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Philadelphia at Miami, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: A’s at Blue Jays]

Houston at San Diego, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Saturday, September 4

Baltimore at NY Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, FS1 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at San Francisco, MLBN 9 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Astros at Padres]

Sunday, September 5

Cleveland at Boston, TBS 1 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling

Texas at LA Angels, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Houston at San Diego, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Diamondbacks]

LA Dodgers at San Francisco, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney

h/t Sammy!

[Photo of the Phillies’ Bryce Harper batting against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday from Kyle Ross/USA Today Sports]