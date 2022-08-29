Monday, August 29
LA Dodgers at Miami, MLB.TV 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at LA Angels, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Phillies at Diamondbacks]
San Diego at San Francisco, ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Tuesday, August 30
LA Dodgers at NY Mets, TBS 7 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Matt Winer
NY Yankees at LA Angels, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Diego at San Francisco, MLBN/ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Wednesday, August 31
Houston at Texas, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Brewers]
LA Dodgers at NY Mets, MLBN 7 p.m. – Bob Costas, Tom Verducci, & Jon Morosi [Alt: Cubs at Blue Jays]
Oakland at Washington, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at LA Angels, MLB.TV 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Thursday, September 1
Seattle at Detroit, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Kansas City at Chi White Sox, YouTube 2 p.m. – Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso
LA Dodgers at NY Mets, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: A’s at Nationals]
Baltimore at Cleveland, ESPN+ 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Texas at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rockies at Braves]
Milwaukee at Arizona, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rockies at Braves, JIP]
Friday, September 2
Miami at Atlanta, Apple TV 7 p.m. – TBA
NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at Red Sox]
Philadelphia at San Francisco, Apple TV 10 p.m. – TBA
San Diego at LA Dodgers, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Houston at LA Angels, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Brewers at Diamondbacks]
Saturday, September 3
Texas at Boston, MLBN/ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Philadelphia at San Francisco, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Seattle at Cleveland, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
Minnesota at Chi White Sox, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Sunday, September 4
Toronto at Pittsburgh, Peacock 12 p.m. – Jason Benetti, TBA
Miami at Baltimore, ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at Red Sox]
Houston at LA Angels, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Phillies at Giants]
San Diego at LA Dodgers, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
Monday, September 5 – Labor Day
NY Mets at Pittsburgh, ESPN+ 12:30 pm. – RSN Simulcast
Minnesota at NY Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Blue Jays at Orioles – Game 1]
Boston at Tampa Bay, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Nationals at Cardinals]
Texas at Houston, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Mariners]
San Francisco at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Royals, 9:30 p.m.]
