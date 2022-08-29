Monday, August 29

LA Dodgers at Miami, MLB.TV 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at LA Angels, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Phillies at Diamondbacks]

San Diego at San Francisco, ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Tuesday, August 30

LA Dodgers at NY Mets, TBS 7 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Matt Winer

NY Yankees at LA Angels, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Diego at San Francisco, MLBN/ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Wednesday, August 31

Houston at Texas, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Brewers]

LA Dodgers at NY Mets, MLBN 7 p.m. – Bob Costas, Tom Verducci, & Jon Morosi [Alt: Cubs at Blue Jays]

Oakland at Washington, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at LA Angels, MLB.TV 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Thursday, September 1

Seattle at Detroit, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Kansas City at Chi White Sox, YouTube 2 p.m. – Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso

LA Dodgers at NY Mets, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: A’s at Nationals]

Baltimore at Cleveland, ESPN+ 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Texas at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rockies at Braves]

Milwaukee at Arizona, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rockies at Braves, JIP]

Friday, September 2

Miami at Atlanta, Apple TV 7 p.m. – TBA

NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at Red Sox]

Philadelphia at San Francisco, Apple TV 10 p.m. – TBA

San Diego at LA Dodgers, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Houston at LA Angels, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Brewers at Diamondbacks]

Saturday, September 3

Texas at Boston, MLBN/ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Philadelphia at San Francisco, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Seattle at Cleveland, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

Minnesota at Chi White Sox, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Sunday, September 4

Toronto at Pittsburgh, Peacock 12 p.m. – Jason Benetti, TBA

Miami at Baltimore, ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at Red Sox]

Houston at LA Angels, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Phillies at Giants]

San Diego at LA Dodgers, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney

Monday, September 5 – Labor Day

NY Mets at Pittsburgh, ESPN+ 12:30 pm. – RSN Simulcast

Minnesota at NY Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Blue Jays at Orioles – Game 1]

Boston at Tampa Bay, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Nationals at Cardinals]

Texas at Houston, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Mariners]

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Royals, 9:30 p.m.]

