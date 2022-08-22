Monday, August 22
NY Mets at NY Yankees, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Angels at Rays]
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Miami at Oakland, ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at A’s]
Tuesday, August 23
St. Louis at Chi Cubs – Game 1, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Mets at NY Yankees, TBS 7 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur, & Lauren Shehadi
Minnesota at Houston, MLBN 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Diamondbacks at Royals]
Cleveland at San Diego, MLB.TV 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Wednesday, August 24
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, MLBN/ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Francisco at Detroit, MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Cleveland at San Diego, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at A’s – 3:30 p.m.]
Chi White Sox at Baltimore, FS1 7 p.m. – TBA
Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at Astros – JIP]
Thursday, August 25
LA Angels at Tampa Bay, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
St. Louis at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Angels at Rays – 1 p.m.]
Cleveland at Seattle, YouTube 4 p.m. – Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso
Toronto at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Minnesota at Houston, MLBN/MLB.TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Oakland, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at Astros – JIP]
Friday, August 26
All non-Apple games available for free on MLB.TV
Tampa Bay at Boston, Apple TV 7 p.m. – TBA
Atlanta at St. Louis, MLBN 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Giants at Twins]
Cleveland at Seattle, Apple TV 10 p.m. – TBA
NY Yankees at Oakland, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Saturday, August 27
LA Angels at Toronto, MLBN/ESPN+ 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Tampa Bay at Boston, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Atlanta at St. Louis, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
San Francisco at Minnesota, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
Cleveland at Seattle, FS1 10 p.m. – TBA
Sunday, August 28
LA Dodgers at Miami, Peacock 12 p.m. – Jason Benetti, Ahmed Fareed; TBA
LA Angels at Toronto, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rockies at Mets]
Detroit at Texas, ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Oakland, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Cleveland at Seattle, MLBN/MLB.TV 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Atlanta at St. Louis, ESPN 7 p.m. – Jon Sciambi, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
h/t Sammy!