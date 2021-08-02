Monday, August 2

Cleveland at Toronto, MLBN* 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Philadelphia at Washington, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian

Baltimore at NY Yankees, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Francisco at Arizona, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Brewers – JIP]

Tuesday, August 3

Philadelphia at Washington, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Baltimore at NY Yankees, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Red Sox at Tigers]

Houston at LA Dodgers, MLB.TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Wednesday, August 4

Minnesota at Cincinnati, ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Diego at Oakland, MLBN* 3:30 p.m. – Brian Kenny, Cliff Floyd, Sarah Langs & Ken Rosenthal [Alt: Pirates at Brewers – 2p]

Atlanta at St. Louis, ESPN 8 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Doug Glanville

Houston at LA Dodgers, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Giants at Diamondbacks]

Thursday, August 5

NY Mets at Miami, MLBN Noon – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Boston at Detroit – 1p]

Chi Cubs at Colorado, ESPN+ 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Philadelphia at Washington, MLBN* 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Giants at Diamondbacks – JIP]

Atlanta at St. Louis, ESPN 8 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Xavier Scruggs

Friday, August 6

Chi White Sox at Chi Cubs, MLBN* 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Mets at Philadelphia, ESPN 7 p.m. – Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs

Miami at Colorado, ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Angels at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Diamondbacks at Padres]

Saturday, August 7

Seattle at NY Yankees, MLBN* 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Mets at Philadelphia, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA

Arizona at San Diego, FS1 8:30 p.m. – TBA

Sunday, August 8

NY Mets at Philadelphia, TBS 1 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling

Arizona at San Diego, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Angels at LA Dodgers, MLBN* 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at A’s]

Chi White Sox at Chi Cubs, ABC 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney

*game also available on MLB.TV

h/t Sammy!