Monday, August 2
Cleveland at Toronto, MLBN* 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Philadelphia at Washington, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian
Baltimore at NY Yankees, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Francisco at Arizona, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Brewers – JIP]
Tuesday, August 3
Philadelphia at Washington, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Baltimore at NY Yankees, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Red Sox at Tigers]
Houston at LA Dodgers, MLB.TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Wednesday, August 4
Minnesota at Cincinnati, ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Diego at Oakland, MLBN* 3:30 p.m. – Brian Kenny, Cliff Floyd, Sarah Langs & Ken Rosenthal [Alt: Pirates at Brewers – 2p]
Atlanta at St. Louis, ESPN 8 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Doug Glanville
Houston at LA Dodgers, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Giants at Diamondbacks]
Thursday, August 5
NY Mets at Miami, MLBN Noon – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Boston at Detroit – 1p]
Chi Cubs at Colorado, ESPN+ 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Philadelphia at Washington, MLBN* 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Giants at Diamondbacks – JIP]
Atlanta at St. Louis, ESPN 8 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Xavier Scruggs
Friday, August 6
Chi White Sox at Chi Cubs, MLBN* 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Mets at Philadelphia, ESPN 7 p.m. – Mike Monaco, Xavier Scruggs
Miami at Colorado, ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Angels at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Diamondbacks at Padres]
Saturday, August 7
Seattle at NY Yankees, MLBN* 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Mets at Philadelphia, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA
Arizona at San Diego, FS1 8:30 p.m. – TBA
Sunday, August 8
NY Mets at Philadelphia, TBS 1 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling
Arizona at San Diego, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Angels at LA Dodgers, MLBN* 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at A’s]
Chi White Sox at Chi Cubs, ABC 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney
*game also available on MLB.TV
h/t Sammy!