Monday, August 16

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Oakland at Chi White Sox, ESPN 8 p.m. – TBA

Pittsburgh at LA Dodgers, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mets at Giants]

Tuesday, August 17

Boston at NY Yankees Game 1, MLBN* 1 p.m. – Bob Costas, Tom Verducci & Ken Rosenthal

Boston at NY Yankees Game 2, MLBN 7 p.m. – Bob Costas, Tom Verducci & Ken Rosenthal [Alt: Orioles at Blue Jays]

Toronto at Washington, YouTube 7 p.m. – Scott Braun, Dan Plesac, & Dan Kolko

Pittsburgh at LA Dodgers, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Wednesday, August 18

Chi Cubs at Cincinnati, MLBN 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Indians at Twins – 1p]

NY Mets at San Francisco, MLBN* 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Blue Jays at Nationals – 4p]

Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN 7 p.m. – TBA

Milwaukee at St. Louis, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Thursday, August 19

LA Angels at Detroit, MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Oakland at Chi White Sox, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Astros at Royals]

Minnesota at NY Yankees, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Reds]

Miami at Cincinnati, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Mets at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Friday, August 20

Kansas City at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Detroit at Toronto, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Angels at Cleveland, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Rays]

Philadelphia at San Diego, MLBN* 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mets at Dodgers]

Saturday, August 21

Minnesota at NY Yankees, FS1 1 p.m. – TBA

NY Mets at LA Dodgers, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA

Texas at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pittsburgh at St. Louis]

Sunday, August 22

Chi White Sox at Tampa Bay, TBS 1 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling

NY Mets at LA Dodgers, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Francisco at Oakland, MLB.TV 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Angels vs. Cleveland at Williamsport, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney

*game also available on MLB.TV

h/t Sammy!