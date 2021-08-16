Monday, August 16
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Oakland at Chi White Sox, ESPN 8 p.m. – TBA
Pittsburgh at LA Dodgers, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mets at Giants]
Tuesday, August 17
Boston at NY Yankees Game 1, MLBN* 1 p.m. – Bob Costas, Tom Verducci & Ken Rosenthal
Boston at NY Yankees Game 2, MLBN 7 p.m. – Bob Costas, Tom Verducci & Ken Rosenthal [Alt: Orioles at Blue Jays]
Toronto at Washington, YouTube 7 p.m. – Scott Braun, Dan Plesac, & Dan Kolko
Pittsburgh at LA Dodgers, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Wednesday, August 18
Chi Cubs at Cincinnati, MLBN 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Indians at Twins – 1p]
NY Mets at San Francisco, MLBN* 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Blue Jays at Nationals – 4p]
Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN 7 p.m. – TBA
Milwaukee at St. Louis, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Thursday, August 19
LA Angels at Detroit, MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Oakland at Chi White Sox, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Astros at Royals]
Minnesota at NY Yankees, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Reds]
Miami at Cincinnati, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Mets at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Friday, August 20
Kansas City at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Detroit at Toronto, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Angels at Cleveland, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Rays]
Philadelphia at San Diego, MLBN* 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mets at Dodgers]
Saturday, August 21
Minnesota at NY Yankees, FS1 1 p.m. – TBA
NY Mets at LA Dodgers, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA
Texas at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pittsburgh at St. Louis]
Sunday, August 22
Chi White Sox at Tampa Bay, TBS 1 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling
NY Mets at LA Dodgers, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Francisco at Oakland, MLB.TV 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Angels vs. Cleveland at Williamsport, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney
*game also available on MLB.TV
h/t Sammy!