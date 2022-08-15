Monday, August 15

Detroit at Cleveland – Game 1, MLBN/ESPN+ 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Detroit at Cleveland – Game 2, MLBN TBD – RSN Simulcast

Houston at Chi White Sox, FS1 8 p.m. – Brandon Gaudin, Tom Verducci

Seattle at LA Angels, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Diamondbacks at Giants]

Tuesday, August 16

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, TBS 7 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Matt Winer

LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, MLB.TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Seattle at LA Angels, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Diamondbacks at Giants]

Wednesday, August 17

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi Cubs at Washington, MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Kansas City at Minnesota, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Cubs at Nationals]

San Diego at Miami, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Seattle at LA Angels, YouTube 4 p.m. – Joey Zanaboni, Yonder Alonso, & Brett Dolan

LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, FS1 8 p.m. – TBA

Thursday, August 18:

Houston at Chi White Sox, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Toronto at NY Yankees, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Red Sox at Pirates]

NY Mets at Atlanta, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Friday, August 19

Milwaukee at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Toronto at NY Yankees, Apple TV 7 p.m. – TBA

Texas at Minnesota, Apple TV 8 p.m. – TBA

San Francisco at Colorado, ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Miami at LA Dodgers, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Nationals at Padres]

Saturday, August 20

Toronto at NY Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Angels at Tigers]

Milwaukee at Chi Cubs, FS1 2 p.m. – TBA

Seattle at Oakland, FOX 7 p.m. – Adam Goldsmith, Eric Karros

Houston at Atlanta, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

NY Mets at Philadelphia, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

Miami at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast

Sunday, August 21

Chi White Sox at Cleveland, Peacock 12 p.m. – Jason Benetti, TBA

NY Mets at Philadelphia, MLB.TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Houston at Atlanta, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Blue Jays at Yankees]

Texas at Minnesota, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Little League Classic, Williamsport

Boston vs Baltimore, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney

h/t Sammy!