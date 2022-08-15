Monday, August 15
Detroit at Cleveland – Game 1, MLBN/ESPN+ 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Detroit at Cleveland – Game 2, MLBN TBD – RSN Simulcast
Houston at Chi White Sox, FS1 8 p.m. – Brandon Gaudin, Tom Verducci
Seattle at LA Angels, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Diamondbacks at Giants]
Tuesday, August 16
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, TBS 7 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Matt Winer
LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, MLB.TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Seattle at LA Angels, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Diamondbacks at Giants]
Wednesday, August 17
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chi Cubs at Washington, MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Kansas City at Minnesota, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Cubs at Nationals]
San Diego at Miami, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Seattle at LA Angels, YouTube 4 p.m. – Joey Zanaboni, Yonder Alonso, & Brett Dolan
LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, FS1 8 p.m. – TBA
Thursday, August 18:
Houston at Chi White Sox, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Toronto at NY Yankees, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Red Sox at Pirates]
NY Mets at Atlanta, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Friday, August 19
Milwaukee at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Toronto at NY Yankees, Apple TV 7 p.m. – TBA
Texas at Minnesota, Apple TV 8 p.m. – TBA
San Francisco at Colorado, ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Miami at LA Dodgers, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Nationals at Padres]
Saturday, August 20
Toronto at NY Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Angels at Tigers]
Milwaukee at Chi Cubs, FS1 2 p.m. – TBA
Seattle at Oakland, FOX 7 p.m. – Adam Goldsmith, Eric Karros
Houston at Atlanta, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
NY Mets at Philadelphia, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
Miami at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast
Sunday, August 21
Chi White Sox at Cleveland, Peacock 12 p.m. – Jason Benetti, TBA
NY Mets at Philadelphia, MLB.TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Houston at Atlanta, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Blue Jays at Yankees]
Texas at Minnesota, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Little League Classic, Williamsport
Boston vs Baltimore, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
h/t Sammy!