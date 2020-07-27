TBA assignments will hopefully be filled in sooner rather than later. Also, it would be great if these games actually happen.
Monday, July 27
LA Angels at Oakland MLB 3:30 p.m. – Scott Braun, John Smoltz (Alt: Diamondbacks at Padres 4 pm)
Arizona at San Diego ESPN 4 p.m. – Jon Sciambi, Chipper Jones
Chi White Sox at Cleveland, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN
NY Mets at Boston, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, Eduardo Perez
Tuesday, July 28
Toronto at Washington, MLB 4 p.m. – RSN
NY Yankees at Philadelphia, FS1 6 p.m. – Kevin Burkhardt, John Smoltz
Chi White Sox at Cleveland, MLB 7 p.m. – RSN (Alt: Royals at Tigers)
LA Dodgers at Houston, FS1 9 p.m. – Adam Amin, TBA
Colorado at Oakland, ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. – RSN
San Diego at San Francisco, MLB 10 p.m. (JIP) – RSN (Alt: Mariners at Angels)
Wednesday, July 29
The latest
- The Professional Hockey Writers Association objects to non-league employed journalists being barred from the NHL bubble
- Cousin Sal has started his own sports media company focused on gambling
- Marquee Sports Network making Len Kasper, Jim Deshaies wear coats and ties in 90-degree heat
- Regional MLB broadcast crews worry about downsized productions becoming permanent
Arizona at Texas, MLB 4 p.m. – TBA (Alt: Rockies at A’s 3:30 pm)
LA Dodgers at Houston, ESPN 7 p.m. – Jon Sciambi, Chipper Jones, Rick Sutcliffe
Boston at NY Mets, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN
Seattle at LA Angels, ESPN 10 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, Eduardo Perez
Thursday, July 30
Boston at NY Mets, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
Cleveland at Minnesota, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
LA Dodgers at Arizona, ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. – RSN
San Diego at San Francisco, FS1 9:45 p.m. – TBA
Friday, July 31
St. Louis at Milwaukee, MLB 2 p.m. – RSN
Boston at NY Yankees, MLB 7 p.m. – TBA (Alt: Reds at Tigers)
Texas at San Francisco, ESPN2 9 p.m – Karl Ravech, Rick Sutcliffe
Oakland at Seattle, ESPN+ 9:40 p.m. – RSN
LA Dodgers at Arizona, MLB 10 p.m. (JIP) – RSN (Alt: A’s at Mariners)
Saturday, August 1
Cincinnati at Detroit, FS1 6 p.m. – TBA
Boston at NY Yankees, FOX 7 p.m. – Joe Buck, John Smoltz
Houston at LA Angels, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
Texas at San Francisco, MLB 10 p.m. (JIP) – RSN
Sunday, August 2
NY Mets at Atlanta, TBS 1 p.m – TBA
LA Dodgers at Arizona, MLB 4 p.m. – TBA (Alt: Rangers at Giants)
Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney
h/t Sammy!