Announcing SchedulesESPNFoxLeague NetworksMLBTurnerBy Joe Lucia on

TBA assignments will hopefully be filled in sooner rather than later. Also, it would be great if these games actually happen.

Monday, July 27
LA Angels at Oakland MLB 3:30 p.m. – Scott Braun, John Smoltz (Alt: Diamondbacks at Padres 4 pm)

Arizona at San Diego ESPN 4 p.m. – Jon Sciambi, Chipper Jones

Chi White Sox at Cleveland, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN

NY Mets at Boston, ESPN 7:30 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, Eduardo Perez

Tuesday, July 28
Toronto at Washington, MLB 4 p.m. – RSN

NY Yankees at Philadelphia, FS1 6 p.m. – Kevin Burkhardt, John Smoltz

Chi White Sox at Cleveland, MLB 7 p.m. – RSN (Alt: Royals at Tigers)

LA Dodgers at Houston, FS1 9 p.m. – Adam Amin, TBA

Colorado at Oakland, ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. – RSN

San Diego at San Francisco, MLB 10 p.m. (JIP) – RSN (Alt: Mariners at Angels)

Wednesday, July 29

The latest

Colorado at Oakland, ESPN 3:30 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Jessica Mendoza

Arizona at Texas, MLB 4 p.m. – TBA (Alt: Rockies at A’s 3:30 pm)

LA Dodgers at Houston, ESPN 7 p.m. – Jon Sciambi, Chipper Jones, Rick Sutcliffe

Boston at NY Mets, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN

Seattle at LA Angels, ESPN 10 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, Eduardo Perez

Thursday, July 30
Boston at NY Mets, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

Cleveland at Minnesota, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

LA Dodgers at Arizona, ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. – RSN

San Diego at San Francisco, FS1 9:45 p.m. – TBA

Friday, July 31
St. Louis at Milwaukee, MLB 2 p.m. – RSN

Boston at NY Yankees, MLB 7 p.m. – TBA (Alt: Reds at Tigers)

Texas at San Francisco, ESPN2 9 p.m – Karl Ravech, Rick Sutcliffe

Oakland at Seattle, ESPN+ 9:40 p.m. – RSN

LA Dodgers at Arizona, MLB 10 p.m. (JIP) – RSN (Alt: A’s at Mariners)

Saturday, August 1
Cincinnati at Detroit, FS1 6 p.m. – TBA

Boston at NY Yankees, FOX 7 p.m. – Joe Buck, John Smoltz

Houston at LA Angels, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

Texas at San Francisco, MLB 10 p.m. (JIP) – RSN

Sunday, August 2
NY Mets at Atlanta, TBS 1 p.m – TBA

LA Dodgers at Arizona, MLB 4 p.m. – TBA (Alt: Rangers at Giants)

Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney

h/t Sammy!

About Joe Lucia

I'm the managing editor of Awful Announcing and the news editor of The Comeback. I also made The Outside Corner a thing for six seasons.

View all posts by Joe Lucia