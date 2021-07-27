Tuesday, July 27
Toronto at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Yankees at Rays]
Atlanta at NY Mets, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Dodgers at San Francisco, ESPN+ 9:45 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Wednesday, July 28
St. Louis at Cleveland, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Tigers at Twins]
Oakland at San Diego, MLB.TV/MLBN 4 p.m. JIP- RSN Simulcast [Alt: Astros at Mariners]
NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, Eduardo Perez & Marly Rivera
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Dodgers at San Francisco, MLBN 10 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Cubs]
Thursday, July 29
Atlanta at NY Mets, MLBN Noon – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Nationals at Phillies]
NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Cincinnati at Chi Cubs, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Dodgers at San Francisco, MLBN 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Cubs]
Toronto at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Brewers at Pirates]
Colorado at San Diego, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: A’s at Angels]
Friday, July 30
Kansas City at Toronto, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Boston at Tampa Bay, MLB.TV/MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Cubs at Nationals]
Saturday, July 31
Kansas City at Toronto, MLBN 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Oakland at LA Angels, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA
Minnesota at St. Louis, FS1 7 p.m. – TBA
Colorado at San Diego, MLBN 10 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Dodgers at Diamondbacks]
Sunday, August 1
Cleveland at Chi White Sox, TBS 2 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur
Boston at Tampa Bay, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney
h/t Sammy!