Tuesday, July 27

Toronto at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Yankees at Rays]

Atlanta at NY Mets, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at San Francisco, ESPN+ 9:45 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Wednesday, July 28

St. Louis at Cleveland, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Tigers at Twins]

Oakland at San Diego, MLB.TV/MLBN 4 p.m. JIP- RSN Simulcast [Alt: Astros at Mariners]

NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, Eduardo Perez & Marly Rivera

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at San Francisco, MLBN 10 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Cubs]

Thursday, July 29

Atlanta at NY Mets, MLBN Noon – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Nationals at Phillies]

NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Cincinnati at Chi Cubs, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at San Francisco, MLBN 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Reds at Cubs]

Toronto at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Brewers at Pirates]

Colorado at San Diego, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: A’s at Angels]

Friday, July 30

Kansas City at Toronto, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Boston at Tampa Bay, MLB.TV/MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Cubs at Nationals]

Saturday, July 31

Kansas City at Toronto, MLBN 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Oakland at LA Angels, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA

Minnesota at St. Louis, FS1 7 p.m. – TBA

Colorado at San Diego, MLBN 10 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Dodgers at Diamondbacks]

Sunday, August 1

Cleveland at Chi White Sox, TBS 2 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur

Boston at Tampa Bay, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney

h/t Sammy!