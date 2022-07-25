Monday, July 25

Atlanta at Philadelphia, MLBN 7 p.m. – CC Sabathia, Stephen Nelson, Cliff Floyd, Mike Lowell

San Diego at Detroit, MLBN/MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Colorado at Milwaukee, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Washington at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at Mariners]

Tuesday, July 26

Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs, MLBN/ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at NY Mets, TBS 7 p.m. – Bob Costas, Jeff Francoeur, & Matt Winer

Washington at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Texas at Seattle, MLBN/MLB.TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Wednesday, July 27

Atlanta at Philadelphia, MLBN 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Padres at Tigers, 1 p.m.]

Minnesota at Milwaukee, YouTube 2 p.m. – Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso, & Amy Gutierrez

Houston at Oakland, ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Washington at LA Dodgers, MLB.TV 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Francisco at Arizona, MLBN 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at Mariners]

NY Yankees at NY Mets, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney

Thursday, July 28

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, MLBN/ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Miami at Cincinnati, MLBN/MLB.TV 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Seattle at Houston, FS1 8 p.m. – TBA

Chi Cubs at San Francisco, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at Angels]

Friday, July 29

Milwaukee at Boston, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Detroit at Toronto, Apple TV 7 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Russell Dorsey, Chris Young

Minnesota at San Diego, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at Angels]

Chi Cubs at San Francisco, Apple TV 10 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, Katie Nolan, Hunter Pence, & Heidi Watney

Saturday, July 30

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, MLBN/ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Milwaukee at Boston, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

St. Louis at Washington, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

Minnesota at San Diego, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

Texas at LA Angels, FS1 9 p.m. – TBA

Sunday, July 31

Detroit at Toronto, Peacock 12 p.m. – Jason Benetti, Ahmed Fareed, TBA

Arizona at Atlanta, MLB.TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Milwaukee at Boston, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Royals at Yankees]

LA Dodgers at Colorado, MLB.TV 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Minnesota at San Diego, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at Angels]

Chi Cubs at San Francisco, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney

h/t Sammy!