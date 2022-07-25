Monday, July 25
Atlanta at Philadelphia, MLBN 7 p.m. – CC Sabathia, Stephen Nelson, Cliff Floyd, Mike Lowell
San Diego at Detroit, MLBN/MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Colorado at Milwaukee, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Washington at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at Mariners]
Tuesday, July 26
Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs, MLBN/ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at NY Mets, TBS 7 p.m. – Bob Costas, Jeff Francoeur, & Matt Winer
Washington at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Texas at Seattle, MLBN/MLB.TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Wednesday, July 27
Atlanta at Philadelphia, MLBN 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Padres at Tigers, 1 p.m.]
Minnesota at Milwaukee, YouTube 2 p.m. – Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso, & Amy Gutierrez
Houston at Oakland, ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Washington at LA Dodgers, MLB.TV 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Francisco at Arizona, MLBN 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at Mariners]
NY Yankees at NY Mets, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
Thursday, July 28
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, MLBN/ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Miami at Cincinnati, MLBN/MLB.TV 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Seattle at Houston, FS1 8 p.m. – TBA
Chi Cubs at San Francisco, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at Angels]
Friday, July 29
Milwaukee at Boston, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Detroit at Toronto, Apple TV 7 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Russell Dorsey, Chris Young
Minnesota at San Diego, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at Angels]
Chi Cubs at San Francisco, Apple TV 10 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, Katie Nolan, Hunter Pence, & Heidi Watney
Saturday, July 30
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, MLBN/ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Milwaukee at Boston, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
St. Louis at Washington, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
Minnesota at San Diego, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
Texas at LA Angels, FS1 9 p.m. – TBA
Sunday, July 31
Detroit at Toronto, Peacock 12 p.m. – Jason Benetti, Ahmed Fareed, TBA
Arizona at Atlanta, MLB.TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Milwaukee at Boston, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Royals at Yankees]
LA Dodgers at Colorado, MLB.TV 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Minnesota at San Diego, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at Angels]
Chi Cubs at San Francisco, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
