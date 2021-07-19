Monday, July 19
Minnesota at Chi White Sox – Game 1, MLBN 5 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Miami at Washington, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chi Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN 8 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian
LA Angels at Oakland MLBN JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Diamondbacks]
Tuesday, July 20
LA Angels at Oakland, MLBN 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Philadelphia at NY Yankees, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Padres at Braves]
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, YouTube 7 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Sarah Langs & Alanna Rizzo
Cleveland at Houston, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Francisco at LA Dodgers, MLB.TV/MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Diamondbacks – JIP]
Wednesday, July 21
San Diego at Atlanta, MLB.TV/MLBN 12 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mets at Reds, 12:30 p.m.]
Pittsburgh at Arizona, MLBN 3:30 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Rockies]
Texas at Detroit, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chi Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN 8 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian
San Francisco at LA Dodgers MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast
Thursday, July 22
Texas at Detroit, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Cubs at Cardinals]
Chi Cubs at St. Louis, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Francisco at LA Dodgers, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Friday, July 23
Arizona at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Atlanta at Philadelphia, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Padres at Marlins]
NY Yankees at Boston, MLB.TV, 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Saturday, July 24
Arizona at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Boston, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, FS1 7 p.m. – TBA
Oakland at Seattle, MLBN/ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rockies at Dodgers – 9 p.m.]
Sunday, July 25
NY Yankees at Boston, TBS 1 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling
LA Angels at Minnesota, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: A’s at Mariners]
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chi White Sox at Milwaukee, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Eduardo Perez & Buster Olney
h/t Sammy!