Monday, July 19

Minnesota at Chi White Sox – Game 1, MLBN 5 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Miami at Washington, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN 8 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian

LA Angels at Oakland MLBN JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Diamondbacks]

Tuesday, July 20

LA Angels at Oakland, MLBN 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Philadelphia at NY Yankees, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Padres at Braves]

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, YouTube 7 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Sarah Langs & Alanna Rizzo

Cleveland at Houston, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, MLB.TV/MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Diamondbacks – JIP]

Wednesday, July 21

San Diego at Atlanta, MLB.TV/MLBN 12 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mets at Reds, 12:30 p.m.]

Pittsburgh at Arizona, MLBN 3:30 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Rockies]

Texas at Detroit, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN 8 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian

San Francisco at LA Dodgers MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast

Thursday, July 22

Texas at Detroit, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Cubs at Cardinals]

Chi Cubs at St. Louis, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Friday, July 23

Arizona at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Atlanta at Philadelphia, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Padres at Marlins]

NY Yankees at Boston, MLB.TV, 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Saturday, July 24

Arizona at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at Boston, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, FS1 7 p.m. – TBA

Oakland at Seattle, MLBN/ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rockies at Dodgers – 9 p.m.]

Sunday, July 25

NY Yankees at Boston, TBS 1 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling

LA Angels at Minnesota, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: A’s at Mariners]

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Milwaukee, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Eduardo Perez & Buster Olney

