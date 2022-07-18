Monday, July 18
2022 Home Run Derby, ESPN/ESPN2 8 p.m.
ESPN: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney, & Marly Rivera
ESPN2 (StatCast): Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza, Mike Petriello
ESPN Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Doug Glanville, & Jon Sciambi
Tuesday, July 19
2022 MLB All-Star Game, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
All-Star Game Pregame Show, FOX 7 p.m: Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Frank Thomas
American vs National, FOX 8 p.m: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, & Tom Verducci
ESPN Radio: Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian, & Buster Olney
All MLB.TV games are free from 7/21-7/24 (excluding national TV and streaming broadcasts)
Thursday, July 21
Texas at Miami, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Houston – Game 1, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Detroit at Oakland – Game 1, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Houston – Game 2, MLBN 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Tigers at A’s, Game 2]
San Francisco at LA Dodgers, ESPN 10 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
Friday, July 22
Chi Cubs at Philadelphia, Apple TV 7 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Russell Dorsey, Chris Young
NY Yankees at Baltimore, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Cleveland at Chi White Sox, Apple TV 8 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, Katie Nolan, Hunter Pence, & Heidi Watney
Houston at Seattle, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Giants at Dodgers]
Saturday, July 23
Cleveland at Chi White Sox – Game 1, MLBN/ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Houston at Seattle, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA
Cleveland at Chi White Sox – Game 2, FOX 7 p.m. – Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski
San Francisco at LA Dodgers, FOX 7 p.m. – Joe Davis, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal
Texas at Oakland, FS1 9 p.m. – TBA
Sunday, July 24
Chi Cubs at Philadelphia, Peacock 12 p.m. – Jason Benetti, Ahmed Fareed; Analysts TBA
Toronto at Boston, ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Diego at NY Mets, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
h/t Sammy!