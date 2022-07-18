Monday, July 18

2022 Home Run Derby, ESPN/ESPN2 8 p.m.

ESPN: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney, & Marly Rivera

ESPN2 (StatCast): Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza, Mike Petriello

ESPN Radio: Roxy Bernstein, Doug Glanville, & Jon Sciambi

Tuesday, July 19

2022 MLB All-Star Game, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

All-Star Game Pregame Show, FOX 7 p.m: Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Frank Thomas

American vs National, FOX 8 p.m: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, & Tom Verducci

ESPN Radio: Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian, & Buster Olney

All MLB.TV games are free from 7/21-7/24 (excluding national TV and streaming broadcasts)

Thursday, July 21

Texas at Miami, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at Houston – Game 1, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Detroit at Oakland – Game 1, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at Houston – Game 2, MLBN 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Tigers at A’s, Game 2]

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, ESPN 10 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney

Friday, July 22

Chi Cubs at Philadelphia, Apple TV 7 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Russell Dorsey, Chris Young

NY Yankees at Baltimore, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Cleveland at Chi White Sox, Apple TV 8 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, Katie Nolan, Hunter Pence, & Heidi Watney

Houston at Seattle, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Giants at Dodgers]

Saturday, July 23

Cleveland at Chi White Sox – Game 1, MLBN/ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Houston at Seattle, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA

Cleveland at Chi White Sox – Game 2, FOX 7 p.m. – Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski

San Francisco at LA Dodgers, FOX 7 p.m. – Joe Davis, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal

Texas at Oakland, FS1 9 p.m. – TBA

Sunday, July 24

Chi Cubs at Philadelphia, Peacock 12 p.m. – Jason Benetti, Ahmed Fareed; Analysts TBA

Toronto at Boston, ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Diego at NY Mets, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney

