Wednesday, June 9

San Francisco at Texas, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Arizona at Oakland, MLB.TV 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi Cubs at San Diego, MLBN 5 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Diamondbacks at A’s]

Kansas City at LA Angels, ESPN 9:30p.m. – Karl Ravech, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian

Toronto at White Sox, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Cleveland at St. Louis, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Thursday, June 10

LA Dodgers at Pittsburgh, YouTube 12:30 p.m. – Scott Braun, Sean Casey, Jerry Hairston, Jon Morosi

Seattle at Detroit, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Atlanta at Philadelphia, MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Tigers]

Houston at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Kansas City at Oakland, MLBN 10 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast

Friday, June 11

St. Louis at Chi Cubs, MLBN/ESPN+ 2:20 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Diego at NY Mets, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Giants at Nationals]

Texas at LA Dodgers, MLB.TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Saturday, June 12

Kansas City at Oakland, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at Philadelphia, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Blue Jays at Red Sox]

LA Angels at Arizona, MLB.TV 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

St. Louis at Chi Cubs, FOX 7 p.m. – Joe Buck, John Smoltz & Ken Rosenthal

Houston at Minnesota, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

San Francisco at Washington, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

Texas at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Sunday, June 13

NY Yankees at Philadelphia, MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Blue Jays at Red Sox]

San Diego at NY Mets, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Houston at Minnesota, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Texas at LA Dodgers, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Royals at Athletics]

St. Louis at Chi Cubs , ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney

Monday, June 14

Chi Cubs at NY Mets, ESPN 7 p.m. – Kevin Connors, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian, Marly Rivera

Pittsburgh at Washington, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Arizona at San Francisco, ESPN+ 9:45 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Philadelphia at LA Dodgers, MLBN/MLB.TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at Mariners]

