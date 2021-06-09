Wednesday, June 9
San Francisco at Texas, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Arizona at Oakland, MLB.TV 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chi Cubs at San Diego, MLBN 5 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Diamondbacks at A’s]
Kansas City at LA Angels, ESPN 9:30p.m. – Karl Ravech, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian
Toronto at White Sox, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Cleveland at St. Louis, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Thursday, June 10
LA Dodgers at Pittsburgh, YouTube 12:30 p.m. – Scott Braun, Sean Casey, Jerry Hairston, Jon Morosi
Seattle at Detroit, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Atlanta at Philadelphia, MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Tigers]
Houston at Boston, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Kansas City at Oakland, MLBN 10 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast
Friday, June 11
St. Louis at Chi Cubs, MLBN/ESPN+ 2:20 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Diego at NY Mets, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Giants at Nationals]
Texas at LA Dodgers, MLB.TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Saturday, June 12
Kansas City at Oakland, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Philadelphia, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Blue Jays at Red Sox]
LA Angels at Arizona, MLB.TV 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
St. Louis at Chi Cubs, FOX 7 p.m. – Joe Buck, John Smoltz & Ken Rosenthal
Houston at Minnesota, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
San Francisco at Washington, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
Texas at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Sunday, June 13
NY Yankees at Philadelphia, MLBN/MLB.TV 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Blue Jays at Red Sox]
San Diego at NY Mets, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Houston at Minnesota, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Texas at LA Dodgers, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Royals at Athletics]
St. Louis at Chi Cubs , ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney
Monday, June 14
Chi Cubs at NY Mets, ESPN 7 p.m. – Kevin Connors, Xavier Scruggs, Tim Kurkjian, Marly Rivera
Pittsburgh at Washington, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Arizona at San Francisco, ESPN+ 9:45 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Philadelphia at LA Dodgers, MLBN/MLB.TV 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at Mariners]
h/t Sammy!