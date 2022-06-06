Monday, June 6
Toronto at Kansas City, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Seattle at Houston, MLB.TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Mets at San Diego, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, Yonder Alonso, Cliff Floyd, CC Sabathia [Alt: Red Sox at Angels]
Tuesday, June 7
NY Yankees at Minnesota, MLB.TV 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Dodgers at Chi White Sox, TBS 8 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Hazel Mae
Colorado at San Francisco, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Red Sox at Angels]
Wednesday, June 8
Detroit at Pittsburgh, MLBN 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Toronto at Kansas City, YouTube 2 p.m. – Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso, & Brett Dolan
Washington at Miami, ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Dodgers at Chi White Sox, MLB.TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Mets at San Diego, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Red Sox at Angels]
Thursday, June 9
Arizona at Cincinnati, MLB.TV 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Dodgers at Chi White Sox, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Phillies at Brewers]
Colorado at San Francisco, MLBN 5 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast
Washington at Miami, MLBN 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Braves, 7 p.m.]
NY Yankees at Minnesota, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Boston at LA Angels, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Braves, 7 p.m.]
Friday, June 10
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, Apple TV 8 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Hannah Keyser, Chris Young, & Brooke Fletcher
NY Mets at LA Angels, Apple TV 9:30 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, Katie Nolan, Hunter Pence, & Heidi Watney
LA Dodgers at San Francisco, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Saturday, June 11
Oakland at Cleveland, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA
LA Dodgers at San Francisco, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
Chi Cubs at NY Yankees, FOX 7 p.m. – Joe Davis, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal
Boston at Seattle, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Mets at LA Angels, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rockies-Padres, G2]
Sunday, June 12
Oakland at Cleveland, Peacock 11:30 a.m. – Jason Benetti, Dallas Braden, Rick Manning, & Ahmed Fareed
Chi Cubs at NY Yankees, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Blue Jays at Tigers]
Toronto at Detroit, MLBN/MLB.TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Boston at Seattle, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Dodgers at San Francisco, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Red Sox at Mariners]
NY Mets at LA Angels, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
