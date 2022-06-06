Monday, June 6

Toronto at Kansas City, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Seattle at Houston, MLB.TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Mets at San Diego, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, Yonder Alonso, Cliff Floyd, CC Sabathia [Alt: Red Sox at Angels]

Tuesday, June 7

NY Yankees at Minnesota, MLB.TV 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at Chi White Sox, TBS 8 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Hazel Mae

Colorado at San Francisco, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Red Sox at Angels]

Wednesday, June 8

Detroit at Pittsburgh, MLBN 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Toronto at Kansas City, YouTube 2 p.m. – Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso, & Brett Dolan

Washington at Miami, ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at Chi White Sox, MLB.TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Mets at San Diego, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Red Sox at Angels]

Thursday, June 9

Arizona at Cincinnati, MLB.TV 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at Chi White Sox, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Phillies at Brewers]

Colorado at San Francisco, MLBN 5 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast

Washington at Miami, MLBN 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Braves, 7 p.m.]

NY Yankees at Minnesota, ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Boston at LA Angels, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Braves, 7 p.m.]

Friday, June 10

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, Apple TV 8 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Hannah Keyser, Chris Young, & Brooke Fletcher

NY Mets at LA Angels, Apple TV 9:30 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, Katie Nolan, Hunter Pence, & Heidi Watney

LA Dodgers at San Francisco, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Saturday, June 11

Oakland at Cleveland, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA

LA Dodgers at San Francisco, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

Chi Cubs at NY Yankees, FOX 7 p.m. – Joe Davis, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal

Boston at Seattle, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Mets at LA Angels, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rockies-Padres, G2]

Sunday, June 12

Oakland at Cleveland, Peacock 11:30 a.m. – Jason Benetti, Dallas Braden, Rick Manning, & Ahmed Fareed

Chi Cubs at NY Yankees, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Blue Jays at Tigers]

Toronto at Detroit, MLBN/MLB.TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Boston at Seattle, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at San Francisco, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Red Sox at Mariners]

NY Mets at LA Angels, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney

