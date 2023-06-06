Tuesday, June 6
NY Mets at Atlanta
TBS 7 p.m.
Brian Anderson, Ron Darling
Seattle at San Diego [Alt: Cubs at Angels]
MLBN 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Chi Cubs at LA Angels
ESPN+/MLBN 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Wednesday, June 7
Oakland at Pittsburgh
MLBN 12:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Houston at Toronto
MLB.TV 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Chi White Sox at NY Yankees [Alt: Astros at Blue Jays]
MLBN 7 p.m.
TBA
St. Louis at Texas
ESPN+ 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Chi Cubs at LA Angels [Alt: Giants at Rockies]
MLBN 11 p.m. JIP
Local Simulcast
Thursday, June 8
LA Dodgers at Cincinnati
MLB.TV 12:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Minnesota at Tampa Bay [Alt: Dodgers at Reds, 12:30 p.m.]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
San Francisco at Colorado [Alt: Orioles at Brewers, 3:30 p.m.]
MLBN 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Boston at Cleveland
ESPN+ 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Houston at Toronto [Alt: Mets at Braves]
MLBN 7 p.m.
Clubhouse Edition/TBA
Chi Cubs at LA Angels [Alt: Mets at Braves, 7 p.m.]
MLBN 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Friday, June 9
Kansas City at Baltimore
Apple TV+ 7 p.m.
Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, & Tricia Whitaker
Boston at NY Yankees [Alt: Diamondbacks at Tigers, 6:30 p.m.]
MLBN 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Miami at Chi White Sox
MLB.TV 7:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
San Diego at Colorado
ESPN+ 8:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Seattle at LA Angels
Apple TV+ 9:30 p.m.
Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, & Heidi Watney
Saturday, June 10
Arizona at Detroit [Alt: Marlins at White Sox, 2 p.m.]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
LA Dodgers at Philadelphia [Alt: Rangers at Rays, 5 p.m.]
MLBN 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Kansas City at Baltimore
ESPN+ 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Boston at NY Yankees
FOX 7:30 p.m.
TBA
Chi Cubs at San Francisco
FOX 7:30 p.m.
TBA
Seattle at LA Angels
MLBN 10:30 p.m. JIP
Local Simulcast
Sunday, June 11
Arizona at Detroit
Peacock 11:30 a.m.
Brendan Burke, Kirk Gibson, Luis Gonzalez & Ahmed Fareed
LA Dodgers at Philadelphia [Alt: Astros at Guardians]
MLBN 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
San Diego at Colorado
ESPN+ 3 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Chi Cubs at San Francisco
MLB.TV 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Seattle at LA Angels [Alt: Cubs at Giants]
MLBN 4:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Boston at NY Yankees
ESPN 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
