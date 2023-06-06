Announcing SchedulesMLBBy Joe Lucia on

Tuesday, June 6

NY Mets at Atlanta
TBS 7 p.m.
Brian Anderson, Ron Darling

Seattle at San Diego [Alt: Cubs at Angels]
MLBN 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Chi Cubs at LA Angels
ESPN+/MLBN 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Wednesday, June 7

Oakland at Pittsburgh
MLBN 12:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Houston at Toronto
MLB.TV 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Chi White Sox at NY Yankees [Alt: Astros at Blue Jays]
MLBN 7 p.m.
TBA

St. Louis at Texas
ESPN+ 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Chi Cubs at LA Angels [Alt: Giants at Rockies]
MLBN 11 p.m. JIP
Local Simulcast

Thursday, June 8

LA Dodgers at Cincinnati
MLB.TV 12:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Minnesota at Tampa Bay [Alt: Dodgers at Reds, 12:30 p.m.]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

San Francisco at Colorado [Alt: Orioles at Brewers, 3:30 p.m.]
MLBN 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Boston at Cleveland
ESPN+ 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Houston at Toronto [Alt: Mets at Braves]
MLBN 7 p.m.
Clubhouse Edition/TBA

Chi Cubs at LA Angels [Alt: Mets at Braves, 7 p.m.]
MLBN 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Friday, June 9

Kansas City at Baltimore
Apple TV+ 7 p.m.
Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, & Tricia Whitaker

Boston at NY Yankees [Alt: Diamondbacks at Tigers, 6:30 p.m.]
MLBN 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Miami at Chi White Sox
MLB.TV 7:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

San Diego at Colorado
ESPN+ 8:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Seattle at LA Angels
Apple TV+ 9:30 p.m.
Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, & Heidi Watney

Saturday, June 10

Arizona at Detroit [Alt: Marlins at White Sox, 2 p.m.]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

LA Dodgers at Philadelphia [Alt: Rangers at Rays, 5 p.m.]
MLBN 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Kansas City at Baltimore
ESPN+ 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Boston at NY Yankees
FOX 7:30 p.m.
TBA

Chi Cubs at San Francisco
FOX 7:30 p.m.
TBA

Seattle at LA Angels
MLBN 10:30 p.m. JIP
Local Simulcast

Sunday, June 11

Arizona at Detroit
Peacock 11:30 a.m.
Brendan Burke, Kirk Gibson, Luis Gonzalez & Ahmed Fareed

LA Dodgers at Philadelphia [Alt: Astros at Guardians]
MLBN 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

San Diego at Colorado
ESPN+ 3 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Chi Cubs at San Francisco
MLB.TV 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Seattle at LA Angels [Alt: Cubs at Giants]
MLBN 4:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Boston at NY Yankees
ESPN 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney

h/t Sammy!

