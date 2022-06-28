Tuesday, June 28
Minnesota at Cleveland, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Houston at NY Mets, TBS 7 p.m. – Bob Costas, Ron Darling, & Meredith Marakovits
Texas at Kansas City, MLB.TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Detroit at San Francisco, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Angels]
Wednesday, June 29
Houston at NY Mets, 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Nationals]
Texas at Kansas City, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Atlanta at Philadelphia, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Red Sox at Blue Jays]
Cincinnati at Chi Cubs, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Thursday, June 30
Minnesota at Cleveland, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Atlanta at Philadelphia, ESPN+ 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Houston, MLBN 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Braves at Phillies]
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Tampa Bay at Toronto, YouTube 7 p.m. – Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso
San Diego at LA Dodgers, FS1 10 p.m. – TBA
Friday, July 1
Boston at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rays at Blue Jays]
Miami at Washington, ESPN+ 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
St. Louis at Philadelphia, MLBN 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Braves at Reds, 6:30 p.m.]
Texas at NY Mets, Apple TV 7 p.m. –
LA Angels at Houston, Apple TV 8 p.m. –
Saturday, July 2
Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 1, MLBN 12 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Oakland at Seattle, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA
Boston at Chi Cubs, FOX 7 p.m. – Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski
San Diego at LA Dodgers, FOX 7 p.m. – Joe Davis, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal
Arizona at Colorado, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Sunday, July 3
Kansas City at Detroit, Peacock 12 p.m. – No Announcers
NY Yankees at Cleveland, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rays at Blue Jays]
Boston at Chi Cubs, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Giants]
St. Louis at Philadelphia, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
Monday, July 4
Miami at Washington, MLBN 11 a.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Tigers, Game 1, 1 p.m.]
Tampa Bay at Boston, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Tigers, Game 1, 1 p.m.]
Kansas City at Houston, MLBN/ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chi Cubs at Milwaukee, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Royals at Astros, 4 p.m.]
St. Louis at Atlanta, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mets at Reds]
Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Blue Jays at A’s, 9:30 p.m.]
