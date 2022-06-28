Tuesday, June 28

Minnesota at Cleveland, ESPN+ 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Houston at NY Mets, TBS 7 p.m. – Bob Costas, Ron Darling, & Meredith Marakovits

Texas at Kansas City, MLB.TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Detroit at San Francisco, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Angels]

Wednesday, June 29

Houston at NY Mets, 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Pirates at Nationals]

Texas at Kansas City, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Atlanta at Philadelphia, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Red Sox at Blue Jays]

Cincinnati at Chi Cubs, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Thursday, June 30

Minnesota at Cleveland, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Atlanta at Philadelphia, ESPN+ 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at Houston, MLBN 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Braves at Phillies]

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Tampa Bay at Toronto, YouTube 7 p.m. – Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso

San Diego at LA Dodgers, FS1 10 p.m. – TBA

Friday, July 1

Boston at Chi Cubs, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rays at Blue Jays]

Miami at Washington, ESPN+ 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

St. Louis at Philadelphia, MLBN 6 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Braves at Reds, 6:30 p.m.]

Texas at NY Mets, Apple TV 7 p.m. –

LA Angels at Houston, Apple TV 8 p.m. –

Saturday, July 2

Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 1, MLBN 12 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Oakland at Seattle, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA

Boston at Chi Cubs, FOX 7 p.m. – Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski

San Diego at LA Dodgers, FOX 7 p.m. – Joe Davis, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal

Arizona at Colorado, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Sunday, July 3

Kansas City at Detroit, Peacock 12 p.m. – No Announcers

NY Yankees at Cleveland, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rays at Blue Jays]

Boston at Chi Cubs, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Giants]

St. Louis at Philadelphia, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney

Monday, July 4

Miami at Washington, MLBN 11 a.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Tigers, Game 1, 1 p.m.]

Tampa Bay at Boston, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Tigers, Game 1, 1 p.m.]

Kansas City at Houston, MLBN/ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi Cubs at Milwaukee, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Royals at Astros, 4 p.m.]

St. Louis at Atlanta, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mets at Reds]

Colorado at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Blue Jays at A’s, 9:30 p.m.]

