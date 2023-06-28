Jun 25, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) swings at a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports
Announcing SchedulesMLBBy Joe Lucia on

Wednesday, June 28

Washington at Seattle
ESPN+ 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Houston at St. Louis [Alt: Brewers at Mets, 7 p.m.]
MLBN 7:30 p.m.
Bob Costas, Tom Verducci, & Jon Morosi

Chi White Sox at LA Angels
ESPN+ 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

NY Yankees at Oakland
MLB.TV 9:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Thursday, June 29

San Diego at Pittsburgh
MLBN 12:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Tampa Bay at Arizona
ESPN+ 3:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

NY Yankees at Oakland [Alt: Rays at Diamondbacks]
MLBN 3:30 p.m. JIP
Local Simulcast

Houston at St. Louis [Alt: Giants at Blue Jays]
MLBN 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Milwaukee at NY Mets
MLB.TV 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Friday,  June 30

Cleveland at Chi Cubs
MLBN 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Washington at Philadelphia
ESPN+ 6 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh
Apple TV+ 7 p.m.
TBA

Houston at Texas
MLB.TV 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast

NY Yankees at St. Louis [Alt: Tigers at Rockies]
MLBN 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Arizona at LA Angels
Apple TV+ 9:30 p.m.
TBA

Saturday, July 1

NY Yankees at St. Louis
FS1 2 p.m.
TBA

Tampa Bay at Seattle
FOX 7:15 p.m.
TBA

LA Dodgers at Kansas City
FOX 7:15 p.m.
TBA

Cleveland at Chi Cubs
FOX 7:15 p.m.
TBA

Arizona at LA Angels [Alt: Tigers at Rockies]
MLBN 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Sunday, July 2

Minnesota at Baltimore
Peacock Noon
Brendan Burke, Ben McDonald, TBA, & Ahmed Fareed

Boston at Toronto [Alt: Marlins at Braves]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Detroit at Colorado
MLB.TV 3 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Oakland
ESPN+ 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Arizona at LA Angels [Alt: Rays at Mariners]
MLBN 4:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

San Francisco at NY Mets
ESPN 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney

h/t Sammy!

About Joe Lucia

I hate your favorite team. I also sort of hate most of my favorite teams.

View all posts by Joe Lucia