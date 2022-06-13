Monday, June 13

Miami at Philadelphia, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Detroit at Chi White Sox, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Houston at Texas, MLBN 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Padres at Cubs]

Tuesday, June 14

Atlanta at Washington, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Tigers]

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, TBS 7 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Jahmai Webster

San Diego at Chi Cubs, MLB.TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Angels at LA Dodgers, TBS 10 p.m. – Don Orsillo, Jeff Francoeur, & Heidi Watney

Wednesday, June 15

Chi White Sox at Detroit, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Phillies]

Houston at Texas, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Kansas City at San Francisco, ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Cincinnati at Arizona, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Royals at Giants]

Minnesota at Seattle, YouTube 4 p.m. – Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso

Milwaukee at NY Mets, FS1 7 p.m. – TBA

LA Angels at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Rockies]

Thursday, June 16

Cleveland at Colorado, ESPN+ 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at Tigers]

Texas at Detroit, MLBN/MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Angels at Seattle, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Friday, June 17

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Houston, Apple TV 8 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Hannah Keyser, Chris Young, & Brooke Fletcher

Cleveland at LA Dodgers, Apple TV 10 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, Katie Nolan, Hunter Pence, & Heidi Watney

Saturday, June 18

Texas at Detroit, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA

St. Louis at Boston, FOX 7 p.m. – Joe Davis, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal

Cleveland at LA Dodgers, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

Minnesota at Arizona, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Angels at Seattle – Game 2, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at Diamondbacks]

Sunday, June 19

Philadelphia at Washington, Peacock 12 p.m. – Jason Benetti, Ahmed Fareed, Analysts TBA

Tampa at Baltimore, MLB.TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Yankees at Toronto, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Cardinals at Red Sox]

LA Angels at Seattle, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Cleveland at LA Dodgers, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at Diamondbacks]

Chi White Sox at Houston, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney

h/t Sammy!