Monday, June 13
Miami at Philadelphia, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Detroit at Chi White Sox, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Houston at Texas, MLBN 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Padres at Cubs]
Tuesday, June 14
Atlanta at Washington, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: White Sox at Tigers]
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, TBS 7 p.m. – Brian Anderson, Ron Darling, & Jahmai Webster
San Diego at Chi Cubs, MLB.TV 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Angels at LA Dodgers, TBS 10 p.m. – Don Orsillo, Jeff Francoeur, & Heidi Watney
Wednesday, June 15
Chi White Sox at Detroit, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Marlins at Phillies]
Houston at Texas, MLB.TV 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Kansas City at San Francisco, ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Cincinnati at Arizona, MLBN 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Royals at Giants]
Minnesota at Seattle, YouTube 4 p.m. – Scott Braun, Yonder Alonso
Milwaukee at NY Mets, FS1 7 p.m. – TBA
LA Angels at LA Dodgers, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Guardians at Rockies]
Thursday, June 16
Cleveland at Colorado, ESPN+ 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, MLBN 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Rangers at Tigers]
Texas at Detroit, MLBN/MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Angels at Seattle, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Friday, June 17
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Chi White Sox at Houston, Apple TV 8 p.m. – Melanie Newman, Hannah Keyser, Chris Young, & Brooke Fletcher
Cleveland at LA Dodgers, Apple TV 10 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, Katie Nolan, Hunter Pence, & Heidi Watney
Saturday, June 18
Texas at Detroit, FS1 4 p.m. – TBA
St. Louis at Boston, FOX 7 p.m. – Joe Davis, John Smoltz, & Ken Rosenthal
Cleveland at LA Dodgers, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA
Minnesota at Arizona, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
LA Angels at Seattle – Game 2, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at Diamondbacks]
Sunday, June 19
Philadelphia at Washington, Peacock 12 p.m. – Jason Benetti, Ahmed Fareed, Analysts TBA
Tampa at Baltimore, MLB.TV 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
NY Yankees at Toronto, MLBN 1:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Cardinals at Red Sox]
LA Angels at Seattle, ESPN+ 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast
Cleveland at LA Dodgers, MLBN 4:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Twins at Diamondbacks]
Chi White Sox at Houston, ESPN 7 p.m. – Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
