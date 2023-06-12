Monday, June 12
Colorado at Boston
MLB.TV 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
LA Angels at Texas [Alt: Reds at Royals]
MLBN 8 p.m.
Matt Vasgersian, Tom Verducci, & Lauren Gardner
Cincinnati at Kansas City
ESPN+ 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Tuesday, June 13
NY Yankees at NY Mets
TBS 7 p.m.
Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur
Chi White Sox at LA Dodgers [Alt: Guardians at Padres]
MLBN/ESPN+ 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Wednesday, June 14
Atlanta at Detroit
MLB.TV 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
San Francisco at St. Louis [Alt: Brewers at Twins]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Yankees at NY Mets
ESPN 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
Washington at Houston
ESPN+ 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Chi White Sox at LA Dodgers
ESPN 10 p.m.
Roxy Bernstein, Tim Kurkjian, Jessica Mendoza, & Alden Gonzalez
Thursday, June 15
Toronto at Baltimore [Alt: Rays at A’s, 3:30 p.m.]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Philadelphia at Arizona [Alt: Rays at A’s]
MLBN/ESPN+ 3:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Toronto at Oakland
MLBN/MLB.TV 3:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
LA Angels at Texas
FS1 8 p.m.
TBA
Chi White Sox at LA Dodgers [Alt: Guardians at Padres]
MLBN 11 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Friday, June 16
Baltimore at Chi Cubs
MLBN 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Yankees at Boston [Alt: Marlins at Nationals]
MLBN 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
St. Louis at NY Mets
MLB.TV 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
Apple TV+ 8 p.m.
Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, & Tricia Whitaker
Cincinnati at Houston
ESPN+ 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Chi White Sox at Seattle
Apple TV+, 10 p.m.
Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, & Heidi Watney
Saturday, June 17
Baltimore at Chi Cubs [Alt: Tigers at Twins]
MLBN 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Detroit at Minnesota
ESPN+ 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast
LA Angels at Kansas City
FS1 4 p.m.
TBA
NY Yankees at Boston
FOX 7:15 p.m.
TBA
Tampa Bay at San Diego
FOX 7:15 p.m.
TBA
Cleveland at Arizona
FS1 10 p.m.
TBA
Sunday, June 18
Baltimore at Chi Cubs
Peacock 1 p.m.
Brendan Burke, Analysts TBA & Ahmed Fareed
Colorado at Atlanta [Alt: Cardinals at Mets]
MLBN 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Tampa Bay at San Diego
ESPN+ 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
Philadelphia at Oakland
MLB.TV 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast
San Francisco at LA Dodgers [Alt: Rays at Padres]
MLBN 4:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast
NY Yankees at Boston
ESPN 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney
h/t Sammy!