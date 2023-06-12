Announcing SchedulesMLBBy Joe Lucia on

Monday, June 12

Colorado at Boston
MLB.TV 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast

LA Angels at Texas [Alt: Reds at Royals]
MLBN 8 p.m.
Matt Vasgersian, Tom Verducci, & Lauren Gardner

Cincinnati at Kansas City
ESPN+ 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Tuesday, June 13

NY Yankees at NY Mets
TBS 7 p.m.
Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur

Chi White Sox at LA Dodgers [Alt: Guardians at Padres]
MLBN/ESPN+ 10 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Wednesday, June 14

Atlanta at Detroit
MLB.TV 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

San Francisco at St. Louis [Alt: Brewers at Twins]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

NY Yankees at NY Mets
ESPN 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney

Washington at Houston
ESPN+ 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Chi White Sox at LA Dodgers
ESPN 10 p.m.
Roxy Bernstein, Tim Kurkjian, Jessica Mendoza, & Alden Gonzalez

Thursday, June 15

Toronto at Baltimore [Alt: Rays at A’s, 3:30 p.m.]
MLBN 1 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Philadelphia at Arizona [Alt: Rays at A’s]
MLBN/ESPN+ 3:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Toronto at Oakland
MLBN/MLB.TV 3:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

LA Angels at Texas
FS1 8 p.m.
TBA

Chi White Sox at LA Dodgers [Alt: Guardians at Padres]
MLBN 11 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Friday, June 16

Baltimore at Chi Cubs
MLBN 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast

NY Yankees at Boston [Alt: Marlins at Nationals]
MLBN 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast

St. Louis at NY Mets
MLB.TV 7 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
Apple TV+ 8 p.m.
Alex Faust, Ryan Spilborghs, & Tricia Whitaker

Cincinnati at Houston
ESPN+ 8 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Chi White Sox at Seattle
Apple TV+, 10 p.m.
Wayne Randazzo, Dontrelle Willis, & Heidi Watney

Saturday, June 17

Baltimore at Chi Cubs [Alt: Tigers at Twins]
MLBN 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Detroit at Minnesota
ESPN+ 2 p.m.
Local Simulcast

LA Angels at Kansas City
FS1 4 p.m.
TBA

NY Yankees at Boston
FOX 7:15 p.m.
TBA

Tampa Bay at San Diego
FOX 7:15 p.m.
TBA

Cleveland at Arizona
FS1 10 p.m.
TBA

Sunday, June 18

Baltimore at Chi Cubs
Peacock 1 p.m.
Brendan Burke, Analysts TBA & Ahmed Fareed

Colorado at Atlanta [Alt: Cardinals at Mets]
MLBN 1:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Tampa Bay at San Diego
ESPN+ 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast

Philadelphia at Oakland
MLB.TV 4 p.m.
Local Simulcast

San Francisco at LA Dodgers [Alt: Rays at Padres]
MLBN 4:30 p.m.
Local Simulcast

NY Yankees at Boston
ESPN 7 p.m.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, & Buster Olney

