Tuesday, June 1

Chi White Sox at Cleveland, FS1 6 p.m. – Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski

LA Angels at San Francisco, MLBN 9:30 p.m. – Stephen Nelson, Sean Casey, CC Sabathia, Chris Young [Alt: Mets at Diamondbacks]

NY Mets at Arizona, MLB.TV 9:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Oakland at Seattle, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

St. Louis at LA Dodgers, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Wednesday, June 2

Chi White Sox at Cleveland, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Phillies at Reds – 12:30 p.m.]

San Diego at Chi Cubs, MLB.TV 2:20 p.m. – RSN Simulcast (MLBN 4 p.m. JIP)

NY Mets at Arizona, YouTube 3:30 p.m. – Scott Braun, John Franco, Luis Gonzalez, & Steve Gilbert

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Texas at Colorado, ESPN+ 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Boston at Houston, ESPN 8 p.m. – Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Tim Kurkjian, & Marly Rivera

Oakland at Seattle, MLBN 10 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Cardinals at Dodgers]

Thursday, June 3

Washington at Atlanta, MLB.TV 12:30 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Nationals at Braves]

Boston at Houston, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Texas at Colorado, MLBN/ESPN+ 3 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast

Cincinnati at St. Louis, MLBN 8 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Tigers at White Sox]

NY Mets at San Diego, MLBN 11 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Cubs at Giants]

Friday, June 4

LA Dodgers at Atlanta, ESPN+ 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Boston at NY Yankees, MLBN 7 p.m. – TBA [Alt: Astros at Blue Jays]

Boston at NY Yankees, MLB.TV 7 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

NY Mets at San Diego, ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Saturday, June 5

Cincinnati at St. Louis, MLBN 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Washington at Philadelphia, MLBN 5 p.m. JIP – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Diamondbacks at Brewers – 4 p.m.]

Tampa Bay at Texas, MLB.TV 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

LA Dodgers at Atlanta, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

Boston at NY Yankees, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

Chi Cubs at San Francisco, FOX 7 p.m. – TBA

NY Mets at San Diego, MLBN 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Mariners at Angels]

Seattle at LA Angels, MLBN/ESPN+ 10 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Sunday, June 6

LA Dodgers at Atlanta, MLBN 1 p.m. – RSN Simulcast [Alt: Nationals at Phillies]

Cincinnati at St. Louis, ESPN+ 2 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Oakland at Colorado, ESPN+ 3 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi Cubs at San Francisco, MLB.TV 4 p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN 7 p.m. – Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez & Buster Olney

Monday, June 7

Kansas City at LA Angels, ESPN+ 9:30p.m. – RSN Simulcast

Chi Cubs at San Diego, ESPN 10 p.m. – TBA

